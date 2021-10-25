Claremont man dies in NC 150 crash near Mooresville

A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. Hwy. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.

Steve Eugene Huffman, 68, died of injuries in a crash that occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred when a 2014 Dodge Ram, driven by Kian Oliver Both, 24, of Mooresville, attempted to turn left onto Pinnacle Lane from N.C. 150.

The truck collided head-on with a westbound 2021 Kia Soul, driven by Huffman, Swagger said. A 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth was rear-ended by the truck after the initial crash, Swagger said.

The driver of the Fiat, Kaleb Dedrick, 16, of Maiden was not injured and neither was Both, Swagger said.

A passenger in the Kia, Brenda Huffman, 70, also of Claremont was transported via Iredell EMS to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Swagger said charges are pending the continuing investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office.