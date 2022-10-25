Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail to offer scares, give back to the community

As the saying goes, “It’s Halloween. ... Everyone is entitled to one good scare.”

For the Clarke family, however, one scare isn’t quite enough. They want to scare anyone and everyone they can. So, as has become a tradition for the Clarkes, they will host their own haunted trail looking to get those scares.

“We just love scaring people,” Bryan Clarke said with a laugh. “If somebody pees their pants, that’ll make my day.”

The Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail, a homemade scare maze filled with all kinds of themes, scare actors and other spooky things, will open again for the Halloween weekend, looking to give residents of Mooresville not only a thrill but also a chance to give back to the community.

That’s because the 1,700-square-foot maze won’t cost any visitors money at the door. To enter the maze, guests will be required to donate either a $5 to $10 toy, benefiting a local Toys for Tots chapter, or to make a donation of clothes to be given to those suffering from homelessness.

“We’re really not looking to make any money off of this,” Charlene Clarke said. “So many people have helped us in our life, so we just really want to be able to give back to the community.”

This is a tradition that started in the family many years ago when Bryan decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters in his driveway and evolved from there.

“When it started, I would blend in amongst some animatronics in our driveway,” he said. “Eventually, we started building a small maze in our garage and then it would just get bigger and bigger every year.

“We’re really just big kids.”

All of this Halloween spirit doesn’t just go up overnight, either. The family began construction on the maze in July, building its wooden frame over the course of three months.

Disaster almost struck in September when, in the midst of Hurricane Ian, the structures that had been built had been blown over and the entire project was almost lost, nearly forcing the family to cancel the event for the 2022 season.

Many hours of work were put in by the family, as well as a few volunteers, to help get the maze put back together in time for Halloween.

“We’ve been very lucky to get the help that we have,” Charlene Clarke said. “The hurricane definitely slowed us down, but the help we got was more than enough to be able to get the maze back together.”

The haunted trail will be open from 7-10 p.m. between Friday through Sunday at 727 Heatherly Road, Mooresville. A scare-free version of the maze will be available to kids from 6-7 p.m. on those days.

For information, visit facebook.com/events/478372584186691.