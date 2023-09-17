Blood drive

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Oct. 4. The blood drive will take place in Community Rooms A and B, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, at 171 Fairview Road in Mooresville, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The blood drive is open to the public, and appointments are recommended. You will need to bring photo identification.

The American Red Cross is always in need of blood, and patients are counting on donors to show up. After a shortfall of blood donations in recent months, the time to give is as critical as ever. Therefore, donors are in great need.

Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC” to schedule an appointment.

October childbirth education online classes

A two-part online childbirth education class will be held Oct. 18 and 25 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and registration is required. Once registered, a separate email with the link for the classes will be sent. Cost is $50.

Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor, and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. For more information and to register online, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Online preventative health for women

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Jasmin Aldridge Hamlett, M.D., MPH, of Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Tall Oaks, will present a free, online preventative health for women program Oct. 25, noon to 1 p.m. Her presentation will feature important screenings for women and other preventative measures to stay healthy.

A reservation is required for this free, online presentation. Once registered, a link will be emailed to those who register. Visit https://www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.

Online nutrition and cancer program

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bernadette Joyce, MS, RD, LDN, of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Dietary Services, will present a free, online nutrition and cancer program Oct. 12, noon to 1 p.m. Nutrition is something to consider when undergoing treatments for cancer. Eating healthy foods before, during, and after treatment can help you feel better and stay stronger. However, cancer and its treatments can sometimes cause problems that make it hard to eat.

A reservation is required for this free, online presentation. To register, visit https://www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. Once registered, a link will be emailed to those who register.

Multiple Myeloma Support Group

The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group meets on the third Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. in the hospital’s meeting rooms A and B, at 171 Fairview Road in Mooresville. The next support group meeting is Oct. 18.

The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Interested patients, caregivers, family members and friends are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required. The support group is an excellent way to meet and interact with other survivors and caregivers to learn the latest advances in the treatment and management of Myeloma. For more information, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email at Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.

Online infant care class

An online infant care class will be held Oct. 3 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., including basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Registration is required. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the class link. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15.

For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Joint Pain Treatment Options

A free on demand online seminar, “Joint Pain Treatment Options,” is being offered in October. The seminar is available to watch at your convenience.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement. The on demand Joint Pain Treatment Options seminar video link will be emailed after registration is complete. Registration is required. If you are unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars for Joint Pain Treatment Options seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

On demand, in-person tours of the Stork’s Landing Maternity Center

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting on demand and in-person tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free, in-person tour will begin at the main patient entrance where you’ll meet your tour guide. The tour includes seeing labor, delivery and recovery rooms as well as postpartum rooms and newborn nursery. Staff will be available to answer any questions throughout the tour. The next tour is set for Oct. 23 from 6-7 p.m. and is limited to four people per family.

The free on demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time and will be available Oct. 1. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the link for the tour. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events

Online infant/child CPR class

A monthly online infant/child CPR class is offered with the next class announced for Oct. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The online class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to 8 years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. The class is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. A life-sized doll is needed for participation. Cost is $15.

Registration is required. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Cancer support group meeting

A monthly cancer support group meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a,m. This group meets in hospital classrooms A and B. The date for the next meeting is Oct. 18.

The cancer support group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required, and provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served. For more information about the cancer support group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events, or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Online breastfeeding class

A monthly online breastfeeding class will be held Oct. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25. Registration is required. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”