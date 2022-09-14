Classic car show set for Sept. 24

Rocky Mount Church, 1739 Perth Road, is hosting its sixth annual cruise-in Sept. 24 beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date will be Oct. 1.

Last year’s show drew 200 vehicles. This fun and free family-friendly event is open to cars of all makes, models and years. Preregister to avoid the line and to receive dash plaque upon arrival at rockymountchurch.com/cruise-in.

A registration table will be set up near the church sanctuary for exhibitors to get their show numbers and other information on the day of the show as well.

Free hot dogs, chips and drinks also will be available, and music from the 1950s through the ’80s will help visitors get into the classic car frame of mind as they browse through the cars and trucks.

Trophies for exhibitors will be awarded in eight categories. Prize drawings for attendees will include Roval race tickets. Exhibiters will have the chance to win Panthers tickets, car detail and a wide screen television.

For more information, visit rockymountchurch.com/cruise-in, text organizer Karl Gerwitz at 704-634-9392 or email questions to cars@rockymountchurch.com.