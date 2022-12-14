Classic Christmas draws huge crowd to downtown Mooresville

Editor's Note To see more photos from the Classic Christmas, please visit www.mooresvilletribune.com or on Facebook.

Downtown Mooresville and Liberty Park were filled with excitement and visitors for the annual Classic Christmas, a joint effort of the Mooresville Downtown Commission, the town of Mooresville and the Charles Mack Citizen Center.

The special event was held Dec. 9 and offered fun activities for all ages to enjoy.

“We are thrilled with the thousands of people who attended the 2022 Classic Christmas in Mooresville. It was a fun-filled family evening for the community,” said Kim Atkins, executive director of the Mooresville Downtown Commission. “Many of our retailers stayed opened late, and that also provided people the opportunity to shop and explore our many locally owned businesses.”

A wide variety of entertainment took place during the evening, including performances on a central stage set up on Main Street where the crowd could listen to singers and watch dance groups. A group of Victorian strolling carolers, the Queen City Groove, also entertained the crowds as they sang various songs for the season up and down the street, and the Harmony Grits barbershop quartet was positioned at the entrance to Liberty Park, singing Christmas carols for those who passed by coming and going to the park. Inside the Charles Mack Citizen Center, the Bells of Lake Norman hand bell ensemble performed their end-of-year concert for the crowd.

Children could participate in multiple activities, including making crafts at the tables set up in the center in a special craft area. They also could enjoy the two life-sized snow globes, which provided a fun place to play and special photo opportunities.

In addition to the crowds around the entertainment stage, several other areas were popular as was evidenced by the lines that formed. These included John Franklin Moor Park, where families waited to visit Santa Claus; the ice skating rink in Liberty Park, as all ages waited for their chance to do some ice skating; vendor tents, where visitors could get one of the balloon creations made by Z Balloon Art; and the other shopping areas.

Businesses were open on Main Street, offering visitors the chance to do some Christmas shopping or enjoy treats that merchants provided. A Christmas market under tents was set up on Main Street as well, offering crafts, décor and more for purchase.

Horse-drawn wagon rides were another special feature of the evening along with food trucks offering delicious smelling goodies, an antique fire truck, all on Main Street and an area for games such as a life-size Connect 4, Frisbee golf and more, which was set up in the grassy area at Liberty Park.

Winterlights Alive, a fully animated light show, could be seen as it was projected onto the building at Broad Street and Center Avenue. The special show, which displays holiday scenes and wintry wonderlands, will take place daily until 9 p.m. through Dec. 25.