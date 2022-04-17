 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Clay Lunsford to bring gospel, bluegrass music to Music Speaks April program

  • 0
012622-mot-news-music-p4

Clay Lunsford performs for students at Cornerstone Christian Academy. He will be featured at the April 28 performance for the Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program.

 Ben Gibson, Record & Landmark

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the April Music Speaks event featuring Clay Lunsford. The event will be held on April 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

Lunsford was born June 2, 1946, the youngest of seven siblings to Ray and Nell Lunsford. He has played since he was the age of 6 and has performed more than 11,000 musical events in his long career. The Lunsfords are a musical family with deep heritage in old time Appalachian music, both traditional and gospel.

Lunsford credits his mom, dad and family as his original inspiration to play music. He has been singing tenor with The Gospel Voices since 1968-69 when he dedicated his talents to God. Lunsford is multi-talented, playing guitar, banjo, pedal steel and several other instruments. He is also the president of the North Carolina Thumb and Fingerstyle Guitar Players, created in 1997. His favorite verse is Psalm101:1 “I will sing of mercy and judgement: unto thee, O Lord, will I sing.”

People are also reading…

Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.

About Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a long history of child advocacy and welfare dating back over 130 years. Last year, Children’s Hope Alliance helped over 1,800 children and families across North Carolina. Programs and services create hope for hurting children and families in three ways: healing the hurt for those who are troubled, abused or neglected, providing a safe home through foster care and adoption, and encouraging a healthy start through educational, prevention, and developmental programs.

About Iredell Arts Council

Iredell Arts Council’s mission is “To initiate, support and advance arts and cultural activities in Iredell County”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border