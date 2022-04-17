Clay Lunsford to bring gospel, bluegrass music to Music Speaks April program

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the April Music Speaks event featuring Clay Lunsford. The event will be held on April 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

Lunsford was born June 2, 1946, the youngest of seven siblings to Ray and Nell Lunsford. He has played since he was the age of 6 and has performed more than 11,000 musical events in his long career. The Lunsfords are a musical family with deep heritage in old time Appalachian music, both traditional and gospel.

Lunsford credits his mom, dad and family as his original inspiration to play music. He has been singing tenor with The Gospel Voices since 1968-69 when he dedicated his talents to God. Lunsford is multi-talented, playing guitar, banjo, pedal steel and several other instruments. He is also the president of the North Carolina Thumb and Fingerstyle Guitar Players, created in 1997. His favorite verse is Psalm101:1 “I will sing of mercy and judgement: unto thee, O Lord, will I sing.”

Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.