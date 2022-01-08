Client appreciation and food drive benefits ministry

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As clients arrived for the evening, they brought items to donate to Food for Days, and soon the table and surrounding area was overflowing. When the entire food donation had been tallied, Swan noted that 1,181 items had been collected as well as monetary donations of $600, which were presented to the ministry.

Swan expressed her appreciation for the donations as she noted that “502 pounds of food is an incredible amount to receive from one event.” And she thanked the group “for choosing Food for Days as the nonprofit to benefit from your client event. The event was very lovely and a great time to connect.”

Teeter noted that she was “excited we had that kind of response for the backpack ministry!”

During the evening, guests were invited to enjoy refreshments provided by Towns and CynTucci’s Bakery, as well as entertainment as Chris Montgomery played the guitar for the gathered crowd.

Those in attendance registered to win one of the prints Saragoni donated as door prizes and, at one point in the evening, Towns and Floyd took the opportunity to draw the names of several who walked away as winners of the pictures.