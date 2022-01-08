Client appreciation and food drive benefits ministry

It was a day to show appreciation and support a good cause.
A client appreciation event, sponsored by Ashley Towns, Lake Norman Realty Broker/Realtor; Dennis Cowardin, Griffin Insurance agent; and Darlene Teeter, Lake Norman Realty Broker-in-charge, was held at Performance Coffee on Broad Street providing a good time of fellowship, food and music.
Additional sponsors who helped to make the event a success were Jeff Floyd, Loan Depot; Dustin Zick, House Master’s; Kim Saragoni, Four Corners Framing; CynTucci’s Bakery; Nailed It DIY Studio; Chris Montgomery; and Gunner Herendeen, who took photos throughout the evening as he worked on his Capstone Project.
Towns also noted a special thanks to Jeff and Laura Rumple, owners of Performance Coffee, for the fabulous venue.
In addition to the evening being a time to show appreciation to their clients, it was also an opportunity to help a local ministry, Food for Days, as they were selected to be the recipient of the food drive held that evening.
Food for Days is a backpack ministry that seeks to help children in the local area who are battling food insecurity.
They are currently serving 17 schools and more than 460 students. The ministry, which was started in 2010 by the Rev. John Saunders, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary of service to the community. Karen Swan serves as the executive director, taking on that role in March 2015.
As clients arrived for the evening, they brought items to donate to Food for Days, and soon the table and surrounding area was overflowing. When the entire food donation had been tallied, Swan noted that 1,181 items had been collected as well as monetary donations of $600, which were presented to the ministry.
Swan expressed her appreciation for the donations as she noted that “502 pounds of food is an incredible amount to receive from one event.” And she thanked the group “for choosing Food for Days as the nonprofit to benefit from your client event. The event was very lovely and a great time to connect.”
Teeter noted that she was “excited we had that kind of response for the backpack ministry!”
During the evening, guests were invited to enjoy refreshments provided by Towns and CynTucci’s Bakery, as well as entertainment as Chris Montgomery played the guitar for the gathered crowd.
Those in attendance registered to win one of the prints Saragoni donated as door prizes and, at one point in the evening, Towns and Floyd took the opportunity to draw the names of several who walked away as winners of the pictures.
When asked about being a part of it all, Floyd shared that he was “blessed to be part of this.”
Cowardin noted that he has known Ashley and Darlene for years and was “pleased to come together to serve the community and help the youth.”
Towns expressed appreciation to the clients and all who helped with this very special evening.
“Dennis, Darlene and myself appreciate the trust and support from our clients and their willingness to give to the food drive,” she said. “We could not have had a successful event without you and our sponsors.”