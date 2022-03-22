Close but not enough: Blue Devils comeback against No.1 Alexander Central falls just short

Mooresville’s offense wasn’t immune to the mistake bug, either. Through the first four innings, the Blue Devils managed just one run on four hits, stranding five runners on the basepaths. Even the lone run they scored was due to an error as Alexander Central’s catcher flung a ball past the third baseman attempting to pick off Anna Frye, who scored easily on the errant throw.

The Blue Devils were able to eventually get to Cougars’ pitcher Faith Carrigan in the later innings, but trailing 7-1 heading into the bottom half of the fifth was too much to overcome. That’s not to say the home team didn’t make it interesting, though.

Entering the final frame trailing 8-3, the first four Blue Devils to step to the plate reached base with each of Piper, Frye, and Candace Lane driving in runs to get the tying run to the plate in Avrelle Harrell.

Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, Harrell’s grounder to the right side of the infield wasn’t hit hard enough to get Frye home from third base and the next batter, Vanderpool, struck out swinging to end the game.