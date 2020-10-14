 Skip to main content
Club member honored for service
Club member honored for service

10-14 exchange honor
Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

At the Oct. 8 meeting of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, Karen Fisher (left) received a Distinguished Club Secretary Certificate of Achievement. This honor was presented to Fisher in recognition of her “notable service to Exchange for 2019-20.” This meeting at Liberty Park was the first in-person meeting the club has been able to have since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and club president Beth Packard shared that she wanted to wait and make the special presentation when the group could once again meet in person.

