Club member honored for service

At the Oct. 8 meeting of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, Karen Fisher (left) received a Distinguished Club Secretary Certificate of Achievement. This honor was presented to Fisher in recognition of her “notable service to Exchange for 2019-20.” This meeting at Liberty Park was the first in-person meeting the club has been able to have since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and club president Beth Packard shared that she wanted to wait and make the special presentation when the group could once again meet in person.
