Members of the Mooresville Garden Club recently gathered to prepare for their upcoming plant sale.

Evelyn Gregory, chairman of the sale, planned a fun day for the members of her committee to meet, paint, plant flower pots and prepare gourds for bird houses. Eleven members assembled at the home of Melanie Salzman to work on the projects as well as enjoy lunch and fellowship together.

The plant sale will be held April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at the corner of Main Street and East Statesville Avenue. Items available for purchase at the sale will include various things made and donated by club members as well as yard art, perennials, shrubs and other miscellaneous items.

An information booth providing help with the plants and how to join this fun club will also be available during the morning.