Club’s goal is to bring joy and happiness to seniors

Her love for senior citizens and her enthusiasm to help them remain active both mentally and physically is what prompted Shelly Burns to begin Hearts4Home Senior Recreation Club.
Having worked for years at various senior living communities, she made sure that the seniors were kept active with fun activities and special events. However, on occasion, whether it was because of finances or the simple fact that the individual wanted to remain at home, some seniors were not able to be a part of the senior community family and therefore they were not able to have access to those programs and events offered at the senior center.
“I wanted to be able to reach more people,” Shelly noted. Thus, Hearts4Home Senior Recreation Club was born, reaching out to both those in the senior community and those who have a heart to remain at home.
“I have seen so many seniors who are just living, not sure where to go and what to do,” Shelly said. “I want to bring joy and make sure they are happy.”
Club members will have access to a VIP package which provides a monthly calendar detailing the schedule of events along with an activity packet. Individuals may also pick and choose particular events to participate in which are offered at individual rates.
Activities that Shelly is planning for the group range from going on a train ride to attending concerts or going out to restaurants and shopping. There will also be educational classes and workshops, sports events and a community cook off available.
For those who perhaps are still not certain about going out, there will also be virtual classes and website activities to help stimulate the mind and exercises to help you move about in the safety and comfort of your home.
Don’t drive or don’t have a car? Hearts4Home will have transportation available for a small fee to pick you up and take you to the scheduled activity.
To help seniors be able to remain at home as long as possible, the senior club is also offering some care giving services through their membership package. These services can include personal care such as helping with bathing, dressing or eating. It could also be a matter of providing companionship and helping with some household chores or helping provide meals and transportation to doctor’s appointments. Care giving services offered also include transitional care helping one transition back home from a health care setting or providing respite care to the family to provide that occasional relief while caring for a loved one.
“Caregivers will be supervised by an RN who will come in and do an overall comprehensive assessment and suggest a level of care that is needed,” said Shelly.
Those signing up for the home care services will have access to the calendar and activity packet as well, she added.
Whichever type of care is needed, whether it be having that socialization with others or extra care to remain at home, Shelly said that now, the “main priority is safety. Anything we do, we will take the proper precautions. We will be on top of making sure they have a good time but are safe.”
While the club is Shelly’s brainchild, it’s also a family endeavor as Shelly noted that her family is involved in Hearts4Home. “Husband Ron and kids help with this and are excited to help and do this as a family,” she said.
Shelly’s mom, Vivian, has helped in the past at the senior community, singing for the groups and joining in the fun, and she will continue to help her in the future, Shelly said.
“These seniors still have a lot of living to do,” Vivian said. “And we want to provide that for them.”
Applications are currently being taken, and there has been good feedback, Shelly noted. Those wishing to learn more about Hearts4Home or wanting to become a member can visit the website at www.hearts4home.club or call 704-360-5500.
Sidebar:
During these difficult days, the Hearts4Home team wants to add a little extra joy to a senior's day and provide some encouragement during this pandemic. Therefore, the team will be sharing their talents and offering some complimentary singing telegrams to seniors in the Iredell County area Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shelly said that they wanted to put some smiles on people’s faces. So if you know someone who could use this little touch of cheer and you want them to come and sing, please call them at the Hearts4Home office at 704-360-5500. Space is limited so you are encouraged to call the office soon for them to drop by and spread some joy.
