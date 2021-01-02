Clutch Coffee Bar experience enriched a cold Saturday morning

And the girl that handed us the coffee smiled and exchanged pleasantries. She was nice, and friendly, and joked around. It was customer service that we remember from growing up but that our kids have barely experienced. Again, what era is this anyway? Did we fall into a time machine? It is a freezing cold morning, Saturday, too early for the normal person to be up and out, and here is this young girl providing high-quality customer service with a smile. Just when I had all but written off humanism and practically the future of civilization, I am provided reaffirmation that courtesy and values still exist.

It still doesn’t explain the skeleton, but I like it. It gives the window character. And each customer can interpret its meaning to their liking. The real story can come out in the wash. A full cup of coffee and a kindly wait-staff, how could we not donate a dollar for a leg. This place is different from any other hands down. And there is a drive-thru on either side of the building which shortens the wait time even more. Is there anything they don’t do right? Even the creative names are fun. Drinks that have colorful names just taste better, like “Base Jumper,” “Cloud 9,” “Campfire,” “Irish Dream” and “Aloha.”