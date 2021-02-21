Clutch Coffee exemplifies true meaning of Valentine's Day - giving back to the community

Valentine’s Day has always been portrayed as the quintessential day of love and companionship with pronouncements of unbounded love by way of jewelry, chocolate, flowers, cards, and every conceivable heart-shaped souvenir.

But the reality of Valentine’s Day is that it is about giving. Giving back to the community and to the world to help make society a better place. The Valentines, Valentine of Rome, and Valentine of Terni, where this all began, were Christian martyrs that gave their lives for their beliefs. The romantic association with Valentine’s Day, as far as history can speculate, is written by Geoffrey Chaucer in his “Parliament of Fowls” circa 1382. Though many of us will argue that it was actually Hallmark that came up with the clever marketing gimmick to sell love!

Valentine’s Day is about giving and Clutch Coffee, based out of Mooresville, did just that in their CLUTCH Love Day campaign. The forward-thinking, customer service and the community-driven coffee bar raised a total of $2,294 to be donated to local high schools.

