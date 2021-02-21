Clutch Coffee exemplifies true meaning of Valentine's Day - giving back to the community

Valentine’s Day has always been portrayed as the quintessential day of love and companionship with pronouncements of unbounded love by way of jewelry, chocolate, flowers, cards, and every conceivable heart-shaped souvenir.
But the reality of Valentine’s Day is that it is about giving. Giving back to the community and to the world to help make society a better place. The Valentines, Valentine of Rome, and Valentine of Terni, where this all began, were Christian martyrs that gave their lives for their beliefs. The romantic association with Valentine’s Day, as far as history can speculate, is written by Geoffrey Chaucer in his “Parliament of Fowls” circa 1382. Though many of us will argue that it was actually Hallmark that came up with the clever marketing gimmick to sell love!
Valentine’s Day is about giving and Clutch Coffee, based out of Mooresville, did just that in their CLUTCH Love Day campaign. The forward-thinking, customer service and the community-driven coffee bar raised a total of $2,294 to be donated to local high schools.
“For it is in giving that we receive,” said Saint Francis of Assisi, understanding even back during the barbarous middle ages what giving represents. It is the altruistic act of giving that is one of the greatest expressions of humanism. Its representation can be personal, its meaning can be private, its reach though is boundless, and the gratitude of the recipient immeasurable.
No gift is too small, for it is the culmination of individual stitches on a blanket that provides the warmth from the cold, the collection of grinds mixed with water to produce that perfect cup of coffee, thus the culmination of gifts from the charitable create opportunities for those high-quality and ambitious students that will go out and become successful members of the community.
It is the organizations like Clutch Coffee Bar, running campaigns to better our communities and create opportunities for our students, doing their part to improve this world. And we salute them. And should you be passing through the Williamson Road drive-through don’t forget to say hello to Charlie’s twin who claims to be the “better-looking half!”
#Clutchlove #Clutchcares
Greg Evans is the associate director of communications at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.