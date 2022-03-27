CNA recognized with Caring iN Action Award

A certified nursing assistant at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has been recognized with the Caring iN Action Award for the fourth quarter 2021. Becky King, CNA, emergency department, was presented the award by Marie Marks, chief nursing officer; Lara Scarborough, director of medical surgical unit; and Matthew Littlejohn, network chief operations officer, along with the teammates in her unit and members of administration.

The Caring iN Action Award recognizes the efforts of extraordinary certified nursing assistants and is presented with a framed certificate and flowers.

This award, which was created by Lake Norman Regional’s own Marks, was established to honor and reward the certified nursing assistants who go above and beyond to make a difference for both their patients and their teammates.

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center recognizes that CNAs represent an essential part of the medical team, and they value the effort they put into bettering their community’s health.