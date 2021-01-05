Coaches sought for Girls on the Run spring 2021 program

Girls on the Run of Greater Piedmont is searching for coaches for spring 2021 in multiple counties including Iredell, Rowan and Forsyth.
In a news release, leaders of the organization noted they “welcome enthusiastic, dedicated and positive volunteers who are committed to empowering girls with valuable life lessons. Coaches are parents, teacher(s), school administrators, college students and other community members who are committed to developing and celebrating our girls!”
The coach is a volunteer position that works with a team of coaches to facilitate the Girls on the Run curriculum to program participants. The position entails approximately four hours per week for an eight-week commitment.
The group is actively planning on securing all outside locations, including parks, greenways, school parking lots and more. Coaches may indicate a preference for the site they want to coach; however, if no preference is indicated, a location that is in need of volunteers will be assigned. A minimum of two coaches per location is needed, but three are preferred.
In the release, it noted that “all curriculum, lessons, themes, activities, and materials are turn key for the volunteer coaches. We make it easy and allow time for our coaches to focus and dedicate delivering their most positive qualities to all participants. Trained and qualified coaches lead small teams of 15 girls through an intentional curriculum that places emphasis on developing competence, confidence, connection, character, caring, and contribution through lessons that incorporate social, emotional, and physical activities.”
There are certain requirements necessary to be a coach, including the volunteer must be at least 21 years old, CPR and first aid certified, which is paid for; must consent to and complete a background check, also paid for; attend Girls on the Run coach training, paid for; attend all (two) practices per week for a weekly time commitment of approximately four hours; and have fun.
The coach will have several responsibilities as well. These are to serve as a role model for program participants; prepare, organize and supervise weekly lessons; collaborate with other coaches for successful lesson delivery; facilitate communication with parents/guardians of program participants; participate in the Girls on the Run 5K; and plan and coordinate their team’s end of the season party.
The Girls on the Run of Greater Piedmont also shared the need for a junior coach, which is a volunteer position for high school students to assist the head and assistant coaches at a Girls on the Run program site. The position entails approximately 1.5-3 hours per week for an eight-week commitment.
Requirements include the volunteer must be a high school student, attend Girls on the Run coach training, be able to attend practices once or twice per week and have fun.
The responsibilities of the junior coach includes serving as a role model for program participants, assisting with setting up and breaking down of games and lessons, providing one-on-one attention to program participants, participating in games and workouts with the girls, leading an activity with assistance and supervision of the head coach if desired and participating in the Girls on the Run 5K.
Registration for Girls on the Run opens Feb. 14 with the season beginning March 22 and ending with the 5K week, May 17-21. There is a Camp GOTR option for Saturdays from March 27-May 1, four hours a day.
For more information about Girls on the Run of Greater Piedmont, contact Kristine Bienstock at Kristine.Bienstock@girlsontherun.org or call 704-280-6203.