Coaches sought for Girls on the Run spring 2021 program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are certain requirements necessary to be a coach, including the volunteer must be at least 21 years old, CPR and first aid certified, which is paid for; must consent to and complete a background check, also paid for; attend Girls on the Run coach training, paid for; attend all (two) practices per week for a weekly time commitment of approximately four hours; and have fun.

The coach will have several responsibilities as well. These are to serve as a role model for program participants; prepare, organize and supervise weekly lessons; collaborate with other coaches for successful lesson delivery; facilitate communication with parents/guardians of program participants; participate in the Girls on the Run 5K; and plan and coordinate their team’s end of the season party.

The Girls on the Run of Greater Piedmont also shared the need for a junior coach, which is a volunteer position for high school students to assist the head and assistant coaches at a Girls on the Run program site. The position entails approximately 1.5-3 hours per week for an eight-week commitment.

Requirements include the volunteer must be a high school student, attend Girls on the Run coach training, be able to attend practices once or twice per week and have fun.