Coal ash, envionmental concerns addressed at Mooresville meeting

A number of citizens met on Thursday night on the campus of Mitchell Community College in Mooresville to express their concerns about the ongoing fight in the area centered around protecting the local environment, in particular the presence of coal ash in various locations across Mooresville.

“I was very proud to see the level of interactivity that we had tonight,” Ava Dandurand said. “It makes me really happy to see that people actually do care and to see these people not only come, but also speak out and want to work together is encouraging and inspiring.”

Dandurand, an 18-year-old student at Mitchell, organized the event with the help of Maddy Koch of Appalachian Voices seeking to find other members in the community that shared her interest in fighting for the environment on a local level.

The interaction that they got was more than they could have hoped for and, was often, very passionate.

Many of those in attendance were there to express their concerns about the studies that have found that areas in Mooresville have cancer rates three times higher than the national average in certain diseases such as thyroid cancer.

“I just think that when you see a problem that you need to be part of the solution,” a Mooresville resident said during the meeting.

“I’ve been a part of community meetings all over the state and to see this kind of engagement, this kind of concern, is really pleasantly surprising,” Koch said. “People spend a lot of time talking about really large, international issues like climate change, but to see a group of people really show their concern about their local community is really inspiring. It’s hard to find people tapped into local issues like we saw here tonight.”

The discussion centered around the coal ash concerns went on for well over an hour as the residents in attendance shared their stories and some of the data they had collected in their own studies.

Other topics were discussed as well, including the concerns about the high amount of construction in Mooresville, the traffic it causes, and how all of it could impact the environment in the area in the long run.

“We always have to make sure that as growth occurs, that there is consideration for the environment,” another resident said.

Following the meeting, many of the attendees stuck around to chat with others about their experiences and how the fight can be taken going forward.

“I hear all these stories and it’s hard for me to just sit back and do nothing,” Dandurand said. “Something in my heart tells me that what is going on is wrong and I want to do something about it. I think tonight was a great first step.”