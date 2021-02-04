Coddle Creek Elementary assistant principal arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charge

The assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School was arrested on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Shaun Michael Bock, 28, of Steam Engine Drive, has been suspended by the Iredell-Statesville School System pending an investigation by the Mooresville Police Department and the school system. A news release, from I-SS Director of Communication and Development Boen Nutting, reported information from law enforcement indicates the victim is not an I-SS student.

Bock was arrested Wednesday and a magistrate set bond at $10,000.

He has been employed with I-SS since July 2020.

The MPD, in a news release, said a report was filed Jan. 26 about suspected sexual exploitation involving an adult and a minor.

The case was assigned to the criminal investigations division for further investigation. After conducting interviews with witnesses, Bock was identified as a suspect.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, the MPD executed search warrants at Bock's home and the school.