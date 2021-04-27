Coffee & Cocoa creating community for abuse survivors

Before they press record, their friends and family know them as the Mercer family. But once the broadcast begins, the mother and teenage daughter duo go by Coffee & Cocoa, which is also the name of their Facebook broadcast where they hope to “share their experience, wisdom, and knowledge to bring awareness of abuse to inspire others to find their voice.”
While the subject of their work — sexual abuse, as well as other forms of abuse — is traumatic by nature, the platform gives them and others a chance to open up about their experiences in their lives. They said they hope to shine a light on the subject so others don’t have to experience what they went through.
“We found this whole world we didn’t know existed — even though we had been part of it with our personal ways — but there’s a whole world out there hurting and trying to bring change,” Coffee said.
“For me,” Cocoa said. “The more I reach out to people who have been through the same thing, or can relate to it, (you learn) this is not a one place thing, it is happening everywhere.”
That sense of community with people who have been through those experiences has helped both mother and daughter, and they hope their broadcasts do the same for others. Coffee said years of counseling played a big role in healing from the traumas inflicted on them, but there was an additional level of healing provided by having a more public understanding that they weren’t alone in their experiences.
With one in four girls and one in six boys being sexually abused according to a 2013 study, there are unfortunately more people with their experience than most would think.
Being heard
Cocoa said having a counselor in her elementary school years helped her see the value in expressing her feelings outwardly, regardless of anyone’s particular situation. So in a certain way, Coffee said this was an extension of that, albeit in a public setting.
Their broadcast was born out of that sentiment, one where both speaking out and listening to others would help others heal as viewers realize that they aren’t alone. Coffee & Cocoa weren’t sure what to expect at first as far as an audience. Both said they weren’t sure where it would lead when they began but quickly it ended up connecting them with people with similar experiences across the world.
“It was overwhelming. We had to step back a few times to find balance in our own home,” Coffee said.
While the reach in number and the physical distance is still something they grapple with, they’ve found a schedule that allows them some peace at home while reaching out to others.
Coffee & Cocoa’s programming schedule has Wednesdays with professionals and organizations in the field so that their knowledge can be shared. Fridays are more for music and other creative expressions as Coffee said she felt music “drives and carries us through” different experiences. They said the goal is to have more musicians come on to share the music as they develop their broadcasts. Saturdays are for showcasing other people’s stories in an effort to show that despite differences in backgrounds, healing can be found in an understanding and broader community they hope to foster.
Regardless of each episode’s content, the goal is creating a space where others can feel understood.
“If you don’t connect with us, hopefully, we can bring somebody on that can encourage that victim that’s still silent and encourage them to take the next step,” Coffee said.
And more than creating public awareness of the issue, Coffee & Cocoa want to do their part to create a culture where abuse can’t happen in the first place.
Their own experiences have taught them that’s easier said than done.
“People do not understand the magnitude of evidence that is needed to prosecute such people. That’s why the list of victims is so long,” Coffee said. She said in her out dealing with the judicial system, she has had a district attorney say that their concern is that not charging someone is the possibility of future victims. “The acknowledgment that they know (that), but there is nothing you can do.”
While both expressed their appreciation for law enforcement and the judicial systems role in prosecuting such crimes, the failures of the community from local, national, and international levels to come to grips with the pervasiveness of the issue, is where they hope to see a change that can lead to those who perpetrate such crimes brought to justice.
Coffee said continuing to educate people in all walks of life remains key to that.