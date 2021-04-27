Coffee & Cocoa creating community for abuse survivors

With one in four girls and one in six boys being sexually abused according to a 2013 study, there are unfortunately more people with their experience than most would think.

Being heard

Cocoa said having a counselor in her elementary school years helped her see the value in expressing her feelings outwardly, regardless of anyone’s particular situation. So in a certain way, Coffee said this was an extension of that, albeit in a public setting.

Their broadcast was born out of that sentiment, one where both speaking out and listening to others would help others heal as viewers realize that they aren’t alone. Coffee & Cocoa weren’t sure what to expect at first as far as an audience. Both said they weren’t sure where it would lead when they began but quickly it ended up connecting them with people with similar experiences across the world.

“It was overwhelming. We had to step back a few times to find balance in our own home,” Coffee said.

While the reach in number and the physical distance is still something they grapple with, they’ve found a schedule that allows them some peace at home while reaching out to others.