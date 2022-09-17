Colleagues remember Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman

Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman didn’t speak often at public meetings, but when he spoke, people listened.

Norman died late Wednesday night, but his moderating voice on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners won’t be forgotten by current and former colleagues.

“He brought a definite sense of gravitas to any discussion. Usually when he chimed in, it was with a well-considered, concise opinion that was more often or not persuasive to the issue,” Commissioner James Mallory said.

Norman was the first Black commissioner in Iredell County’s history and a commissioner who served for 20 years.

While Norman would pick his spots to speak up during board meetings, the rest of his fellow commissioners knew that when he did, he had a reason for it.

“His strong voice, you knew when he spoke he was a leader,” Commissioner Scottie Brown said. “When he would talk, everybody stopped.”

Norman served on the board of commissioners from 2002 until his death, and before retirement, worked with EnergyUnited. His experience working in human resources and other areas is part of the perspective Mallory said he appreciated from Norman, but he also appreciated him as a fellow veteran, as they both served in the Army Reserve at different times.

While Norman had once been a drill instructor with the Army Reserves, a job one imagines requires a more forceful voice, Mallory said that isn’t always the case.

“A drill sergeant doesn’t have to yell to get things done. They have quieter methods of persuasion,” Mallory said.

Listener, advocate

Several of his board of commissioner colleagues said that Norman would often debate and argue before the commission meetings if he had something he felt was worth fighting for, often finding ways to respectfully disagree.

“Affable stubbornness” as former commissioner and current Statesville City Council member Steve Johnson put it.

Being able to debate and stand on his principles was something many said was what made Norman a likable, if an occasionally stubborn, member of the board, but also allowed him to make his point when needed.

An example former board member Ken Robertson noted was during the Great Recession, a matter of funding the county’s parks and recreation department came up. While many on the board were looking for anywhere to cut costs, Norman saw it as a service to the people that should be funded. While the conversation had been on to cut the funding, Norman saw it differently.

“And I just remember when we got to the Parks and Recreation part of the budget, he just piped up and said ‘we’re not going to do that,’” Robertson said. “Everybody kind of looked at him, nobody said anything and he just looked at us all and said ‘we’re not gonna do that’ and everybody just went ‘OK,’ and we just went to the next agenda item.”

Robertson said that wasn’t a common occurrence, both the board just moving on after one member’s word on the matter or Norman speaking out like that, but it was something where the rest of the board understood that Norman would stand his ground on the subject if needed.

“Marvin was a good friend,” Johnson said. “When people ask me what I thought today, and the first word that comes to my mind was honorable. He was an honorable man. He was truthful, he was honest, and a faithful steward of whatever he was in charge of.

“And my years in politics. He was just one of the best friends I ever had. If it was a matter of conviction to him, he wouldn’t yield but he was never offensive about it… he would just state what he thought and he stood by it.”

Friend, mentor

While Norman was serious about his responsibilities as he often advocated for education as well as parks and recreation concerns, his concern also went to the people he called fellow commissioners or friends.

“The first words Marvin would always ask me when we talked were ‘Are you doing OK?’ Commissioner Marvin Norman genuinely cared about family, friends, community, county staff, and others on the board of commissioners. He was not one to talk just to talk, he spoke when he had something to say and it was important to listen,” Commissioner Melissa Neader said.

She said their friendship began even before sharing the dais at board meetings as she and her husband, Mike, would see Norman and his grandchildren at the McDonald’s franchises they owned, joking how that was where the grandchildren always wanted to eat. She said he also checked in with her during her campaign to offer advice as well.

Once she arrived, Neader said Norman appreciated her perspective as a woman, joking that he grew up with a lot of older sisters “who had no problem telling him how to act and behave,” Neader said. “Whether it was the sisters’ influence or just his kind heart, he was always respectful and ready to listen.”

Commissioner Gene Houpe said Norman was a mentor to him as well.

“When I became a commissioner, Marvin told me as long as we do what is right for the citizens, we will never be wrong,” Houpe said. “I valued working with Marvin and treasured his friendship and advice. Marvin Norman will leave a lasting legacy as a true leader, a family man, and a man of God.

“His passing is leaving a huge void for Iredell County. While I am sad he is gone, I am happy he was still a commissioner doing what he loved and serving the people of Iredell County until the end.”

Whether as a public servant or as a friend, Norman’s absence will be felt.

“We will miss him both collectively and individually,” Mallory said.