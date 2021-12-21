Collecting toys bring smiles to everyone’s face

The Toys for Tots collection began Oct. 1 and continues through December. Members of the Marine Corps League Iredell County Detachment 1097 came by the company to pick up the toys, and upon seeing the large amount, Eric Ferguson, public affairs and Eagle Scout coordinator, said, “I’m going to need a bigger truck.”

Returning with the Toys for Tots trailer, Ferguson, Commandant Dick Camery and Senior Vice Commandant Luca Cotrone started the process of bagging the smaller items and loaded these along with the large stuffed animals and boxes, a bike and more onto the trailer.

When all the toys had been counted, there were 269 from MSI, Ferguson noted, and we “cannot thank them enough for their commitment to the community.”

When asked what drew the company to contribute to this special cause, Crouch said that with them being a defense contractor — Tots for Tots, the Marines and America — all holds a special place for them; therefore, they give to this cause.

“We appreciate all of our businesses who sponsor the T4T campaign here in Iredell County so much,” Ferguson shared. “Letting them know that their efforts effect so many children in Iredell County is paramount, and we look forward to their help next year!”

MSI Defense Solutions was founded in 2007 with one goal in mind — to transfer countless years of contemporary motorsports experience to military vehicles and systems in the form of components, technology and processes. Employees have enjoyed success at the highest levels of racing and vehicle design, testing and development. MSI produces some of the most technologically advanced, highest performance vehicle and integration systems for use on land, air and water. MSI rapidly deploys ground-breaking techniques and the latest technologies to mission-critical, defense programs, accomplishing accelerated manufacturing timelines to quickly design, engineer and deliver capabilities for numerous systems — suspension, mechanical design and integration, communications infrastructures, command and control, electronic controls, mechatronics and as an ATF FFL Level 9 holder, weapon systems.