'Coming Home': Barbara McKay to sign her new book at event in Troutman

Curtis Fortner admitted he was a bit of a fangirl when he first met Barbara McKay.

He was managing a store at the Hickory Furniture Mart and saw the TV celebrity shopping with her mother.

“I’ve always been a fan of hers. I called out ‘hey Barbara.’ It was so tacky. I said don’t you dare leave this building until you visit my store,” he said with a laugh.

Tacky or not, that greeting caught McKay’s attention, and she and her mother ended up buying furniture from Fortner.

The two formed a friendship that endures to this day. The two consider each other family. “He’s my brother now,” McKay said.

And it’s that friendship that will bring McKay to Fortner’s beloved home town of Troutman on April 24 to sign copies of her new book “Coming Home: Recipes & Reflections from a Life of Food, Faith, Friends, Family and Fortitude.” The book signing will be from 2-6 p.m. at Troutman Town Hall, 400 N. Eastway Drive.

Fortner said when he first saw the book he knew he wanted the people of Troutman and beyond to meet McKay and experience her warmth personally. So he asked her if she would come to Troutman and sign copies of the book. “I was tickled to death that she jumped at the opportunity,” he said.

McKay said her friendship with Fortner is mentioned in the book, something that was a thrilling surprise for him.” The minute I saw the book and got the joyful news that she put me in the book, I was just floored,” he said. “She told me ‘you are in the book more than my children.’”

McKay, who is best known as the host of WBTV’s ‘Top O’ The Day’ from the 1980s to the 1990s, is a Shelby native and was a flight attendant and a grade school teacher before landing her dream job on television. She was a staple on local television for decades and now is an accomplished author, having written four books. This is the first that is not exclusively a cookbook.

McKay said her career in television was something she stumbled upon at the behest of her mother. “I was at home with my infant daughter and I was rocking her,” McKay said. “My mother came to visit.’ During the visit, McKay had the TV on and “Top O’ The Morning” was on.

“My mother said ‘you are a mess. You need to get out of the house,’” McKay said. Watching the talk show, McKay said, her mother told her she could do that show. “She stood over me and made me call WBTV.”

Surprisingly, McKay said, that led to an interview with Anna Rufty. Despite McKay’s lack of experience or background in TV or journalism, Rufty believed in her, McKay said. Rufty talked to the show’s new producer and touted McKay.

McKay was called in for an audition. “I was horrible,” she said with a laugh. For six weeks, she said, she couldn’t watch TV. But, after those six weeks, she got a letter offering her a job. “That led to an amazing career that’s still going after 40 years,” she said.

McKay said walking onto the set at WBTV was intimidating. “I was already in awe of these people. I walked in not knowing how to do anything,” she said. The staff and her fellow on-air personalities made the transition easy, she said.

She shared an office with Jim Patterson, who first signed WBTV on the air. Like Fortner many years later, McKay was a fan of Patterson. “This was the man who signed my autograph hound when I was a little girl in Shelby,” she said. “He really took care of me. Lots of people were there for me.”

McKay names Patterson and many more in her book, which contains humorous stories about her life on television and about meeting many A-listers in her years as host of the daytime program. And the book harkens back to her previous publications with many recipes, including those from family and friends.

She said she had criteria for the recipes she included. “I wanted them to be delicious, the kind of food people like to eat,” she said. McKay also sought out recipes that were easy to make with readily-available ingredients,” she said.

McKay said the idea for the book came from her children. “My children kept begging me to write this book,” she said. “They said, ‘We want you to tell those stories that we have heard.’”

McKay wasn’t sure about writing that type of book but a couple of things happened that made her think a higher power was telling her it’s time. First the COVID pandemic hit and she was spending most of her time at home.

Then a couple of much more serious incidents landed her in bed, giving her the perfect opportunity to put her stories into a book format.

“I had a terrible accident and I was diagnosed with cancer,” she said. “I thought I’m in bed anyway so I have the time to write the book,” she said.

And ultimately, she said, a comment from her son sealed her determination to write the book. “He said ‘I don’t care if nobody buys your book. I want you to write those stories for us to read,’” she said.

The two-year process of writing “Coming Home” began. “I wanted it to be a top quality coffee table book,” she said.

She got a piece of advice from a friend, Debbie Butler. “She said talk about what’s easy and fun and talk about what was hard,” McKay said. She followed that advice because every facet, she said, is instrumental in the person she is today. “Adversity can be a friend. I learned a lot about me, my friends and family,” she said.

Two years later, McKay said, she is totally healed from both her accident and cancer. “I am so blessed … Everything turned out fine. I am really focusing on what a blessed life I’ve had. I am so grateful for everything,” she said.

Fortner said the book is a reflection of McKay’s warm and welcoming personality, something he hopes people can find out for themselves at the book signing.

McKay, he said, will field questions from the audience for about 30 minutes, from around 2:15-2:45 p.m. “Then she will sign books, hug necks and take pictures,” Fortner said. He said this will be an informal, drop-in gathering. There will be plenty of books for sale, Fortner said. He is also giving away four copies of the book via a drawing.

McKay said she hopes those who buy and read her book will find encouragement and inspiration. Her love of food and cooking, she said, resulted in a career she only dreamed about before making that phone call to WBTV more than four decades ago.