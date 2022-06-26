 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Caring to celebrate 10th anniversary

Community Caring will be celebrating its 10th year serving the community with lots of fun activities July 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the cul-de-sac on Bell Street. There will be food, games for the children and lots of shopping for everyone.

Community Caring is a local nonprofit venture that helps provide services and information that is beneficial to families who are in need of assistance. Robbie Turner serves as executive director of the nonprofit, and her sister, Merline Houston, is director of outreach.

“We have had the joy of serving the Mooresville community for 10 years, and we have met so many nice people,” said Turner. “We have gained new families, more partners, and have grown tremendously and feel this is worth celebrating.”

The event is free, and all are welcome to attend this special day. Masks are permitted, but not required, and attendees are encouraged to dress casually to enjoy the festivities.

