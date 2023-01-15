Community comes together for an Evening with the Chief

A special Evening with the Chief was held at the Mooresville Police Department offering the community the opportunity to hear, as the chief noted, “things they are doing and where we are going” as well as a chance to take a tour of the new facility, which is located on Charlotte Highway. More than 70 people were in attendance for the event which was held before the holidays.

Those in attendance were treated to hors d’oeuvres before the event began. Following the welcome by Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer, he recognized all of the officers that make up the Mooresville Police Department and said, “it’s no exaggeration when I tell you they are the best of the best. I’m very proud of them every single day.”

Harding then introduced Police Chief Ron Campurciani, who likewise expressed his appreciation for all who attended the event, after which he shared a PowerPoint presentation of what is happening in the department and noting some future plans.

Campurciani shared that “one thing a chief does is he sets the tone of the agency and just so you know what my priorities are — is (that) I look at the police department as a business. I try to use a business acumen when I look at things we are trying to do.”

He noted that people come to this area for various reasons and said those reasons are usually low taxes, good schools, low crime and others.

“And we understand that. I understand that and so you want a return on your investment,” Campurciani said. “So our job that we preach all the time is these men and women work hard all the time to make sure that crime doesn’t seep in here and it get so bad in Mooresville that people are going to leave, businesses are going to leave. That’s not good for anybody.”

In the presentation, Campurciani showed how Mooresville’s population has grown from 32,711 in 2010 to 51,567 in 2022, with growth projected to continue.

It was also noted that the number of sworn officers has grown as well — from 62 in 2010 to 106 in 2022. The new building was designed for 162 officers, the chief said, and “each fiscal year we try to hire a few more officers. We don’t need 162 right now, but will get there.”

Campurciani also noted that the new facility was built to be able to add on to and accommodate growth. “We designed this building so that it could be added on to, so the chance of us having to leave here for quite a long time is probably not going to happen. This building sits on 14 acres, so we have plenty of room to add on.”

He pointed out one building on the property that he said people may not know about is one that houses the K-9’s if they need to be brought in, along with their equipment and a fenced-in area for training.

“The future plans also call for a memoriam to be put up for the slain officers,” the chief said. “There have been three officers that have been killed in the history of Mooresville. We’re going to put a memorial up for them and hopefully there isn’t any more. The memorial is going to have a picture of each officer with a bar code and you will be able to scan it and read their history, read about their life. There’s also going to be a blue line on that monument. And also if there’s any K-9s that get killed in the line of duty, they are going to go below the blue line too. We obviously hope that never happens, but in this business we have to prepare for everything.”

Additional information was provided during the presentation, including the 2022-2023 budget of $14,470,230, most of which it was noted is personnel, as well as a breakdown of numbers for the department in 2021. Those numbers included calls for service, totaling 82,769, along with arrests, which Campurciani noted are up, citations and traffic stops, which are around the same, and traffic crashes, which he noted are down from the previous year.

Another addition that Campurciani talked about was the Flock license plate readers (LPR) that have been put into use at various locations in Mooresville.

He told the group gathered that they don’t store data, and “we don’t take anybody’s personal information. It scans the plates as they drive by.”

Since the LPR were placed in November 2020, they have helped the MPD to recover more than $1,131.107 worth of stolen property, arrested 221 people, recovered 62 stolen vehicles, serve more than 160 warrants and located 12 missing people/juveniles.

“So, this has really been a game changer for us, and the stuff that we’ve gotten out of here. It’s been really, really incredible,” Campurciani said.

An overview of various divisions of the department were presented, including communications, criminal investigative division (CID), and patrol division.

When speaking of violent crime and making sure it doesn’t happen, Campurciani shared that he is a big technology guy and believes that “technology needs to drive us and that’s what we’re trying to do” with a certain policing model they are using.

“We constantly train our staff, and they do a great job,” Campurciani said. They know what to expect. They know what to do.”

During the presentation, one thing that was mentioned was the commitment of the Mooresville Police Department, which included seven points beginning with mission and vision first; followed by hire and retain best and brightest; open communication – internal/external; lead, train and support staff; strive to improve continuously; evaluate ourselves and invite critique; and build legacy-sustainability.

Following the presentation, the chief opened up the floor for a time for questions, after which they broke up into groups with an officer leading tours of the new facility.