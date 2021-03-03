Community comes together to treat Habitat crew to lunch

Along the 300 block of East Mills Avenue in Mooresville, lots of activity is taking place as six family townhomes in various stages of building are being constructed.

However, on Feb. 25, there was a slight cease in the pounding of hammers and the sounds of saws and voices calling out instruction as the Habitat for Humanity staff and other volunteers were treated to lunch on this particular day.

Around 11:30 a.m., pizzas from Alino’s Pizza in Mooresville were delivered to the worksite by Jean Andzullis, director of special projects at Merino Mill. Michal Bay owns both the restaurant and mill.

“It is exciting to hear the pounding,” said Andzullis. “Michal loves the Mill Village and is excited of the progress being made for the people in our community.”

In addition to the pizzas, workers were also treated to water provided by Boomerang Water of Davidson, with CEO and Founder Jason Dibble and Taylor Woodridge bringing it to the site for the workers.

John Elia who was helping with the build himself also served as the coordinator to get the meal and water out to the building site.

“John is the one who connected all the people together,” Andzullis shared.