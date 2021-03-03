 Skip to main content
Community comes together to treat Habitat crew to lunch
Community comes together to treat Habitat crew to lunch

Along the 300 block of East Mills Avenue in Mooresville, lots of activity is taking place as six family townhomes in various stages of building are being constructed.

However, on Feb. 25, there was a slight cease in the pounding of hammers and the sounds of saws and voices calling out instruction as the Habitat for Humanity staff and other volunteers were treated to lunch on this particular day.

Around 11:30 a.m., pizzas from Alino’s Pizza in Mooresville were delivered to the worksite by Jean Andzullis, director of special projects at Merino Mill. Michal Bay owns both the restaurant and mill.

“It is exciting to hear the pounding,” said Andzullis. “Michal loves the Mill Village and is excited of the progress being made for the people in our community.”

In addition to the pizzas, workers were also treated to water provided by Boomerang Water of Davidson, with CEO and Founder Jason Dibble and Taylor Woodridge bringing it to the site for the workers.

John Elia who was helping with the build himself also served as the coordinator to get the meal and water out to the building site.

“John is the one who connected all the people together,” Andzullis shared.

Hugo Herra, foreman, said that this project had been started a few weeks ago and is anticipated to be completed by the end of July.

Also on hand was Josh Turner, director of new construction for Habitat Charlotte, who noted that on this particular day those working on the project were mostly Habitat for Humanity staff members and that each construction team also had some volunteers.

The Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners endorsed sponsoring the construction of Phase II of the Mills Avenue Townhome project by Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, with the developer’s agreements associated with this partnership in the process of being approved electronically, said Tim Brown, community development senior planner with the town.

This is a six-unit attached residential property under construction at the corner of Mills Avenue and College Street, which will benefit six low- to moderate-income households through the provision of decent, affordable owner-occupied housing, Brown continued. The first phase of the project was constructed about 10 years ago by Our Towns Habitat for Humanity.

