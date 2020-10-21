Community-created scarecrows cover the museum grounds for limited time

An addition to the N.C. Transportation Museum’s regular admission is a visual treat for the fall season. The Scarecrow Stroll features more than 25 scarecrows across the museum’s 60-acre grounds in Spencer, decorated by local businesses, civic groups, community organizations, colleges and individuals.
The Scarecrow Stroll opened Oct. 16 and will continue through Nov. 1.
A fundraiser for the museum, the event also serves as a partnership, promoting local organizations in a fun, creative way. Participants were asked to contribute a $25 registration fee. The museum provided the framework and encouraged participants to be creative, coming up with character names and distinctive clothing and additional decorations for their scarecrow.
Rowan Partners in Learning created a scarecrow named “Learny.” The Rowan Literacy Council’s scarecrow is named “Wordsworth,” and features a Wizard of Oz-themed sign that reads, “You don’t need to see a wizard to get a brain. Just read.” The Livingstone College scarecrow, accompanied by other smaller scarecrows, is dubbed, “It’s an HBCU thing.” And the South Main Book Company’s scarecrow, perched upon a steam locomotive cutout is “The Little Scarecrow That Could.”
Visitors to the museum can vote for their favorite scarecrow. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place People’s Choice Awards.
The offering is outdoors, and as such, does not impact the museum’s Covid-19 related capacity limits on visitors in museum buildings or on the train ride. It allows for plenty of social distancing, and even as cloth face masks incorporated into many of the scarecrow displays.
The Scarecrow Stroll is included in the museum’s regular admission price. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Building capacity remains limited to 50 percent, and train ride capacity is limited to 30 percent. Cloth face masks are required inside museum buildings and when visitors are not able to maintain social distancing of at least six feet when outdoors. No contact, online tickets are available at www.nctrans.org.
Scarecrows and the organizations/individuals that created them are:
- Catawba Alumni Scarecrow — Catawba College Development and Alumni Relations
- Hello Kitawba — Catawba College Admissions Office
- Tawbi — Catawba College Student Affairs
- Learnetta — Partners in Learning
- Engineer Ernie, the Steam Loco Scarecrow — The Alexander Family
- There's No Place Like Home — Kim Sadler/Lantern Realty
- Mr. Conductor — NCTM Gift Station
- Mookie — Michelle Comer
- Quarantine Baby on the Way — Erin Blackburn
- Be An Original — Rowan County CVB
- The Little Scarecrow That Could — South Main Book Company
- Hope — Cheryl van der Poel
- Mariokart Zombies — Miller Davis Agency
- Wordsworth — Rowan County Literacy Council
- Pete the Cat — Smart Start Rowan
- Farmer Josie — Bread Riot
- Building Community — Trinity Oaks
- It's a HBCU Thing — Livingstone College
- Pumpkin Ross — Talitha Bowers
- Walk In Love — St. Luke's Episcopal Church
- Novant Scarecrow — Novant Health
- Sparkle Spooktackuler – Barnhardt Jewelers
- Frankie — Debbie Hoffman
- Furnitureland Chapter Antique Automobile Club of America
- Grateful Gardener — Danielle Hough
- Fairy Scary — Betsy Mowery
- The Busy Bee — June Hall
- Sam I Am — Judy Workman
- Learny — Rowan Partners in Learning
The N.C. Transportation Museum, located in historic Spencer Shops, the former Southern Railway steam locomotive repair facility, is located just five minutes off I-85 at Exit 79 in Spencer and about an hour from Charlotte, Greensboro or Winston-Salem. The museum is home to the largest remaining operational roundhouse in North America, and numerous structures that represent what was once Southern Railway’s largest steam locomotive repair facility in the southeast. The museum is part of the Division of Historic Sites and the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Learn more at www.nctrans.org.
