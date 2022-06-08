Community fair offered opportunity to learn

A community fair was held in May offering information about job opportunities and learning about available resources. This event, sponsored by the Mooresville Christian Mission, in collaboration with NCWorks, was held at the Christian Mission’s Broad Street location.

Not only did those visiting the community fair learn from vendors, but those participating in the event were also able to gather information from fellow vendors, which they in turn can share with those they reach out to.

Barbara Rooney and Jens Schmidt with NCWorks shared that they were able to speak with people who visited and as Rooney noted, they “learned things about several of the outreach organizations that helps tremendously” when referring people.

That was also the case with HealthReach Community Clinic as Associate Director Angela Holland noted they had been able to share information with members of the community as well as talk with people from the other organizations that were present at the event.

Alicia Garcia, a social worker with HealthReach, shared that she “had fun talking to all the other groups, getting to know about what they do. We’re always looking for resources to send our patients to and we’ve got a good amount of people here that want to help.”

Representatives from other organizations made similar comments as well including Amy DeCaron, Ph.D, director of Hope of Mooresville (HOMe). She said they had been able to do some “networking with the other agencies, which has been extremely helpful for us. We’ve already learned several things we didn’t know, but also we’ve been able to get the word out to some people who came here and had never heard of us and that’s one of our biggest needs, spreading the word so people in the community know we are a resource and please call us when you’re getting in a crisis situation.”

Kathie Brantley, executive director of Community Foundations, said that she “had been able to share information with others here at the table and develop some great resources.”

Community Foundations, Brantley noted, is “a HUD certified housing counseling agency that works with families to help them repair credit or build credit so that they can possibly buy a home or just be able to lease a house.”

Spokespeople from area businesses, Berry Global and The Budd Group, noted that they had shared about their job openings and took information from those visiting their tents.

Additional organizations were on hand for the event and likewise talked with visitors about the services they provide as well as answered questions.

These included I-Care, which shared about their early head start educational program, Carolina Complete Health telling about Medicaid plans and benefits, Mitchell Community College’s education navigator, Blue Cross/Blue Shield representative, FeedNC sharing about its culinary job training program and its new warehouse program and Abound Health, which provides services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Christian Mission had a table providing information about their services and were also offering hot dogs, ice cream and water to all who attended.

Schmidt with NCWorks noted that they were “already talking about repeating (this event) in the fall because we’re really pleased with the outcome.”