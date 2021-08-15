 Skip to main content
Community fun day scheduled
Community fun day scheduled

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting a community fun day Aug. 21 from noon to 5 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event featuring free food and drinks. There will also be games for all ages, including cornhole, horseshoes, bingo with prizes and a bounce house.

For additional information, visit FaithumcMooresville.org.

