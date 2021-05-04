Community news

Iredell-Statesville Schools is no longer requiring staff or students to wear masks outdoors and athletes will no longer have to wear facing coverings during outdoor practices.

Everyone is urged to remain vigilant in wearing face coverings in group settings and maintain six feet of distance and wash hands regularly.

Mooresville company to offer free coffee to first responders

Wednesday, Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a veteran-owned and operated coffee company, JR Motorsports and the Dale Jr. Foundation will be teaming up for a special event in honor of International Firefighters’ Day.

Noah Gragson, driver of the NASCAR Xfinity Series #9 Chevrolet Camaro, sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company, will be serving free coffee to all area first responders alongside members of the BRCC and JR Motorsports teams.

Hosted by Gragson and the Dale Jr. Foundation in honor of all who serve, the event will be held at JR Motorsports, 349 Cayuga Drive, Mooresville from 8-11 a.m.