Community news

Kirkman reappointed to task force
Iredell County District Attorney Sarah Kirkman has been reappointed to the North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force.
Her term expires in January 2023.
The task force conducts a statistical study of the incidences and causes of child deaths in the state and establishes a profile of child deaths; develops a system for multidisciplinary review of child deaths; and studies the operation of existing local teams. It also examines laws, rules and policies relating to confidentiality of and access to information that affects agencies with responsibilities for children, including state and local health, mental health, social services, education and law enforcement agencies, to determine if those regulations inappropriately impede the exchange of information necessary to protect children from preventable deaths. The task force has 35 members, each serving a two-year term.
Mooresville company to offer free coffee to first responders
Wednesday, Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a veteran-owned and operated coffee company, JR Motorsports and the Dale Jr. Foundation will be teaming up for a special event in honor of International Firefighters’ Day.
Noah Gragson, driver of the NASCAR Xfinity Series #9 Chevrolet Camaro, sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company, will be serving free coffee to all area first responders alongside members of the BRCC and JR Motorsports teams.
Hosted by Gragson and the Dale Jr. Foundation in honor of all who serve, the event will be held at JR Motorsports, 349 Cayuga Drive, Mooresville from 8-11 a.m.
“Sharing fresh, hot BRCC coffee and ready-to-drink canned coffee is their way of saying thank you to the men and women who protect our communities,” it was shared in a release. The activation is also a part of Black Rifle Coffee Company’s “Front Lines of Service” campaign, a month-long effort to give back to the service community ahead of Memorial Day, the release noted.
MCC to hold graduation virtually May 14Mitchell Community College will hold a virtual graduation ceremony on May 14.
The ceremony will include traditional graduation remarks and feature guest speaker North Carolina Community College System Office President Thomas Stith III.
Individual videos will recognize students by their credentials earned. Graduates will be called alphabetically in each category.
The prerecorded ceremony will be available at mitchellcc.edu.graduation beginning at 6 p.m.
The ceremony video links will remain on the MCC web site through June 20. Students will be able to download the program and a printable program for their keepsake.
I-SS no longer requires masks outdoors
Iredell-Statesville Schools is no longer requiring staff or students to wear masks outdoors and athletes will no longer have to wear facing coverings during outdoor practices.
Everyone is urged to remain vigilant in wearing face coverings in group settings and maintain six feet of distance and wash hands regularly.
