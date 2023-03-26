Garden club

The Mooresville Garden Club will hold its next meeting April 5 at 10 a.m. in the Mooresville Public Library Main Street branch. Guest speaker will be Melinda Roberts, horticulture agent from the Iredell Cooperative Extension, speaking on the topic of Creating a Pollinator Habitat. For those needing additional information about the club or meeting, call Barb Besecker at 281-728-6472.

Alumni meeting

A Harmony High School alumni meeting is planned for May 13 at 4 p.m. at Captain’s Galley, 544 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville. RSVP by May 6 to harmonyalumni2023@gmail.com or brfbailey@msn.com, or by calling 336-837-8122.

Volunteers needed

Help end hunger in your community! FeedNC will slowly and quietly begin operations at its new home beginning the week of March 27. As the new space is five times larger than the Broad Street location, there will be an even greater need for more volunteers!

Volunteers could help with cooking or serving in Donoghue’s Open Door, the unique and free community dining concept, sorting through donated food from the area grocery stores, helping out in the Grassroots Grocery, serving FeedNC’s members in a variety of ways with their shopping experience.

Go to FeedNC’s website, www.feednc.org, and complete the appropriate volunteer form. Paul Mihelich, volunteer coordinator, will reach out to you to discuss all current volunteer opportunities and get you on the volunteer schedule.

Special library event

The Mooresville Public Library will host a Mooresville Centennial Book Talk with local history and archives librarian Andy Poore. The event will be April 1 from 2-3 p.m. in the Selma Burke Room at the main branch, 304 S. Main St.

Free concert

Town of Mooresville Arts & Events and the Lake Norman Philharmonic will be presenting a special musical event, “A Sesquicentennial Symphony” on April 1 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center, 160 S. Magnolia St.

This concert is free for all attendees and is a celebration of Mooresville’s 150th anniversary. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for seating, on a first come basis, and the concert will begin at 6 p.m. Free parking is plentiful on-site and the Mooresville Performing Arts Center is fully accessible. For more information, visit www.ourtownstage.com.

Celebration

The pastor and members of Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, invite the community to join them for their church anniversary/Jubilee Celebration on March 26 with Sunday worship at 11 a.m.

Dinner served

Senior citizens of the community are invited to dinner at Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, on April 6 at 4 p.m.

Chicken and dumpling

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be April 14 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, roll and homemade pound cake and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult or large plates and $5 for child or small plates. Extra desserts are $3 each.

Special music

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, will be welcoming Queen City Vocals to its 10:30 a.m. service March 26. This ensemble of young vocalists will sing the prelude, offertory and postlude. All are invited to join them for this special musical opportunity. For more information, call 704-663-5659.

Multiple myeloma fundraiser

The Lake Norman Area Multiple Myeloma Support Group is having a “FUN RAISER” for LLS sponsored by the Victory Lanes Entertainment Center, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, on March 29 from 6:30-9 p.m. There will be a $20 cover charge/donation. The event will feature two comedians and a silent auction, and food and beverages will be available. All proceeds will go to LLS -Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

Blood drive

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a blood drive March 27 beginning at 3 p.m.

Volunteers needed

Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in our community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a generous donation. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, please contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.