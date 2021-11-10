Community notes

Fish on Fridays
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling fish plates and sandwiches — croaker, perch and whiting. Wings and fries will also be available. This is open to the public from 11 a.m. until. Come by or call 704-660-0065.
100th anniversary/homecoming
Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, is celebrating 100 years of ministry and will be having homecoming Nov. 14 with services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Pastor Mike MacDonald, a former minister at the church. A fellowship meal with the lunch provided will follow the service. For additional information about the special day or questions, call the church office at 704-663-2161.
Anniversary services
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 E. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with multiple special services during the month. Nov. 14 is the importance of faith; Nov. 21 will be a healing service; and Nov. 28 is to be announced. Each service begins at 11 a.m., and everyone is welcome to attend any or all of the services. Dr. Jim F. Carr is pastor of the local congregation.
Homecoming
Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church (USA), 336 N. Broad St., Mooresville, will be celebrating its homecoming service Nov. 14 beginning at 3 p.m. the Rev. Dale Gibson of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. All are invited to attend. Carryout dinner plates will be served following the service. For those unable to attend, you may tune in on James Harley Facebook live page to view the service.
Monday service
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.
Santa’s Workshop
Santa’s Workshop at the South Iredell Senior Center recently celebrated its grand opening and the sale will continue, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of November or until everything sells out. Drop by during these hours and check out the various items for sale.
Annual bazaar
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, will be holding its annual bazaar Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. There will be lots of holiday shopping opportunities available with multiple vendors and crafters on hand along with homemade desserts for sale. Proceeds from the special event will go to FeedNC and the Christian Mission.
Piano concert
Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting a live concert Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson and will feature sisters, Cynthia Lawing and Gloria Cook. Before the concert, student pianist Evan Brezicki will perform at 2:20 p.m. M@SA expects attendees to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask and sign a roster for contact tracing. Music lovers may also hear the concert via live streaming. For further information about COVID protocols and the streaming option, consult www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.
Port-A-Pit chicken
Boy Scout Troop 166 will be sponsoring its 23rd annual Port-A-Pit chicken sale Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 249 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville. This will be a carryout only event. Cost is $12 per plate, which includes half a chicken, baked beans, slaw and roll. Preorder tickets from a Troop 166 Scout or pick up preordered tickets Nov. 8 or 15 from 7-8 p.m. at the church fellowship hall, downstairs, next to the drive-thru car canopy or call the office at 704-664-5275 and order tickets Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and noon or 2-4 p.m. through Nov. 12.