Community notes

AARP tax prep

Beginning Jan. 9, the South Iredell Senior Center will begin scheduling free tax appointments for seniors and low income individuals at the center, 202 N. Church St. For more information or to schedule an appointment with an AARP tax aide, call 704-662-3337 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning in February.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Jan. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carryout and dine-in. Cost is $10 per plate, which, along with the spaghetti, will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available, meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

Special service

Faith UMC, 430 Patterson Ave., will host a New Year’s Eve service at 6 p.m. All are invited.

Polar Plunge

All are invited to come and take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics at Lake Norman on Jan. 7, with registration beginning at noon and the plunge at 3 p.m. The event will be in Mooresville at the Lake Norman Yacht Club, 297 Yacht Drive, and will feature food trucks, a DJ, games from noon to 3 p.m. Cost to plunge is $30. Visit https://give.specialolympicsnc.com/campaign/2023-special-olympics-lake-norman-polar-plunge/c438108 to register and donate.

Cancer support group

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a cancer support group the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. in hospital classrooms A & B. The next meeting is Jan. 18, which is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required. It provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families.

A free lunch is served.

For details, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach at 704-660-4859, or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Garden Club to meet

The Mooresville Garden Club will meet Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. in the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St. Guest speaker will be Jason Drum from Bell Landscaping, who will discuss landscaping design.

Light refreshments will be served during the first 10 minutes of meet and greet.

Following Bell’s approximate 30-minute presentation, there will be a business meeting. Many fun gardening related activities are scheduled that guests can hear about.

Weight loss options

Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options,” led by Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center.

The first in-person seminar is Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300.

For details and to register, visit FindAHealthyWeight.com/Lake-Norman or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

Multiple Myeloma group

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting the Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group that meets the third Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m., in the hospital’s Meeting Rooms A and B, 171 Fairview Road. The next support group meeting is Jan. 18.

The group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Registration is not required. For details, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email at Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.

Girls on the Run

The Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will be back for its spring 2023 season in schools, local parks and greenways with registration opening Jan. 9.

Spring season dates for Iredell, Rowan, Alexander, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Yadkin counties will be from Feb. 20 to April 20.

In-person teams will be available for third through eighth grades with financial assistance and payment plans available via their online registration process. Registration will continue until the start of the season Feb. 20 at https://www.pinwheel.us/register/index/GOTRGP-girl-S23.