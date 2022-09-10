Community notes

Homecoming

Prospect Presbyterian Church will be celebrating homecoming Sept. 18 with the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Scott Wilkerson. Lunch will follow in the Family Life Center, 9425 West N.C. 152, Mooresville. For additional information, visit prospectchurchnc.com.

Bible studies

All women, don't miss out. Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road in Mooresville, is offering Bible studies beginning Sept. 14. Coffee and breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall and classes start at 10 a.m.

Studies will include: Agents of Babylon, Jesus In Me, Wrestling Hurricanes and John 1-12. For details and to register, go to willchapumc.org/register.

Special service

“Back to Church Sunday,” part of a national movement of churches across America, will be at Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, at 10 a.m. Sept. 18. There will be a special Communion service and Breaking Bread Fellowship Potluck Lunch following the service. Everyone is welcome.

Celebration

All are invited to celebrate 20 years of the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, 2407 Simonton Road, Statesville. The event will be Sept. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. featuring an afternoon of music and entertainment by The Buffu’gees, street performers and dance groups

Music and entertainment will kick off the event with a welcome and brief program at 1:15 p.m. after which the entertainment will continue. Tours of the Dove House, along with an historical video, will start at 2 p.m. Food trucks will be there providing attendees an opportunity to purchase a meal if they wish.

Golf tournament

The ninth annual Williamson’s Chapel UMM’s golf tournament will be Sept. 23 with check-in time at 10 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It will be at Mallard Head Country, 185 Mallard Way in Mooresville. In the event of rain, the tournament will be held Sept. 30.

Cost is $75 per person for the four-person team captain’s choice format. A portion of the proceeds will go to support Williamson’s Chapel UMM Missions including FeedNC, CareNet Counseling, Boy Scouts and more.

To sign up, visit willchapumc/org/umm.org/umm and click on community groups. For those wishing to sign up click on the sign-up sheet on the website and complete the form. Make checks payable to WCUMC UMM, c/o Michael Brotherton, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, N.C. 28117.

Support group

Carolina Caring will offer an online grief support group, Support for the Journey, on Sept. 14 from 4-5 p.m. It is open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. It will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday.

The virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.