Community notes

Blood drive

The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a blood drive conducted by One Blood on March 19 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in the multipurpose room in the parish life center, 217 Brawley School Road.

The blood drive will be conducted in accordance with their COVID-19 safety guidelines. All donors are required to wear masks and to bring a photo ID. All donors will receive a “hero” T-shirt and a $20 eGift card.

To register online, visit https://sainttherese.net/events/blood-drive.

Black History program

The Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas Inc. will sponsor a special virtual Black History Month program Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Guest speaker for the event will be the 21st Las Amigas National President Agatha Boulvier Martin Grimes. She will share on the theme of “Black History, The Legacy — Past, Present and Future.”