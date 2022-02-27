 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community notes
Blood drive

The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a blood drive conducted by One Blood on March 19 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in the multipurpose room in the parish life center, 217 Brawley School Road.

The blood drive will be conducted in accordance with their COVID-19 safety guidelines. All donors are required to wear masks and to bring a photo ID. All donors will receive a “hero” T-shirt and a $20 eGift card.

To register online, visit https://sainttherese.net/events/blood-drive.

Black History program

The Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas Inc. will sponsor a special virtual Black History Month program Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Guest speaker for the event will be the 21st Las Amigas National President Agatha Boulvier Martin Grimes. She will share on the theme of “Black History, The Legacy — Past, Present and Future.”

The 2021-22 Little Miss Las Amigas Queen Haven Horton will give the welcome with various members of the local Las Amigas chapter participating in the program. Additional speakers will also bring greetings including Mooresville Mayor Miles Adkins, Mooresville Graded School Superintendent Dr. Stephen Mauney and South Iredell Branch NAACP President Curtis Johnson.

To access the Zoom meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82851881989?pwd=Q3YxQ4L1U5b3dLTEVYc210cBDdz-0

Call 1-301-715-9592. Meeting ID is 828 5188 1989 and Passcode is 363553

t pain treatment

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in March entitled, “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for March 1 from 6-7 p.m.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

Diabetes seminar

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are partnering with Cabarrus Health Alliance in getting active to help prevent or delay Type 2 Diabetes.

“The Get Active to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes” seminar is a part of Journey to a Healthier Me, a 16-week lifestyle change program designed for people who are at high risk for Type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. The program introduces the concept of getting active and is designed for people with prediabetes. The free, online seminar is March 22 at 6 p.m. with registration required.

To register, visit DavisRegional.com/Events or LNRMC.com/Events. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date.

Tax appointments

The South Iredell Senior Center has started taking tax appointments. AARP will be at the center Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The center is at 202 N. Church St., and the phone number is 704-662-3337.

