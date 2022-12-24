Community notes

Garden Club to meet

The Mooresville Garden Club will be meeting Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. in the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St. Guest speaker will be Jason Drum from Bell Landscaping who will share about landscaping design.

Light refreshments will be served during the first 10 minutes of meet and greet. Following his about 30-minute presentation, there will be a business meeting. Many fun gardening related activities are scheduled that guests can hear about.

Weight loss options

Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, Understanding Your Weight Loss Options, led by Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center.

The first in-person seminar will be Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville. Be sure to secure your reservation for either seminar early as space fills quickly. For more information and to register, visit FindAHealthyWeight.com/Lake-Norman or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

Girls on the Run

The Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will be back for its spring 2023 season in schools, local parks and greenways with registration opening Jan. 9.

Spring season dates for Iredell, Rowan, Alexander, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Yadkin counties will be from Feb. 20 to April 20. In-person teams will be available for third through eighth grades with financial assistance and payment plans available via the online registration process. Registration will continue until the start of the season Feb. 20 at https://www.pinwheel.us/register/index/GOTRGP-girl-S23

For more information or questions, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.

Giving Tree

During December, Mooresville Public Library locations are collecting new hats, scarves and gloves for the Christian Mission and canned food for FeedNC. Donations can be hung on one of the giving trees, or the canned food can be placed in a box and put under the tree.

Youth Services at the Main Library will have a diaper tree to collect diapers and wipes for the Iredell Partnership for Young Children pamper pantry.

The main branch is at 304 S. Main St., and the West branch is located at 614 Brawley School Road.

Joint pain seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in January, titled Joint Pain Treatment Options. The seminar is scheduled for Jan. 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.