Community notes

Trunk or treat
Central United Methodist Church, 214 N. Academy St., Mooresville, will be hosting a trunk or treat Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Fundraiser
St. Therese Little Way Preschool is selling Butter Braid pastries to raise funds for new classroom manipulatives. Butter Braid frozen pastry dough comes in many delicious flavors. Orders can be placed through Nov. 2 by contacting St. Therese Little Way Preschool at 980-444-2305 or dauten@sainttherese.net.
For details to order online, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser. Orders can be picked up Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Therese, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, under the portico of the Parish Life Center.
Pancake breakfast
The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its free community breakfast Nov. 6. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Nov. 5 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event. Adult plates will be $9, a small/child’s plate will be $5, and plates will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. For details, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
Monday service
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information, email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.
Christmas performance
ACTivate Community through Theatre (ACT) will be performing “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” on Dec. 17-19 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville. For more information, visit www.activatecommunitythroughtheatre.com, call 704-707-6757 or email actartisticdir1@gmail.com.
Artists’ Studio Tour
The Lakeside Artists Studio Tour will conclude Oct. 31 with new artists, new locations and new sponsors at this year’s tour. Those participating can meet 16 talented artists and learn about their inspiration, process and materials, as well as having the opportunity to see beautiful, original, one-of-a-kind artwork.
The tour visits five locations along Brawley School Road in Mooresville. Tours are from noon to 4 p.m. Signs will be posted, and postcards showing addresses and maps will be available at the various sponsors and studio locations.
For additional information, visit www.LKNStudioTour.com.
Pecan sale
The Women’s Ministries of First ARP Church Statesville is having its annual pecan sale. Pecan halves and pieces are available for $12 per bag. Also available will be milk chocolate, dark chocolate and pecan caramel cluster gift bags for $9 per bag. All proceeds will support ministries in Statesville.
Preorders will be taken through Oct. 31. To preorder, call the church at 704-872-6539 by Oct. 31. All orders can be picked up beginning Nov. 6 at First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville. Pecan orders of more than $50 can be delivered.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the lives of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. The group began meeting Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the church and will continue for nine weeks. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.
Bible study
First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville, is hosting a Bible study entitled “Christianity Explored Series” on Sundays through Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. Child care will be available and light refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending are asked to call the church office and register at 704-872-6539 to ensure a copy of the book as well as for those who need child care.
Newcomers’ class
St. Therese Catholic Church is offering to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again.
Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.
For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Tap House & Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Admission is free. Masks are welcome. Sanitizers will be offered. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.