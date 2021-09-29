Community notes

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. The group began meeting Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the church and will continue for nine weeks. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.

Newcomers’ class

St. Therese Catholic Church is offering to all women a 10 week Just Moved – Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.

For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.

Free breakfast

The Rocky Mount Church Men of the Rock will be relaunching its free community breakfast Oct. 2. They will serve from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Included in the meal will be pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The breakfast will be offered every first Saturday of the month.

Pecan sale