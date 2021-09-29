Community notes

Tour planned
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will host an On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center on Oct. 1. The free On Demand video tour provides the participants the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time. Registration is required. Once registered, a link for the tour will be emailed. For information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If the tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.
Pork barbecue
Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, will be having its 60th annual pork barbecue Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event offering plates for $10 each. In addition to the barbecue, plates will include slaw, sweet potatoes, pickles, roll and cake.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event. Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. The group began meeting Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the church and will continue for nine weeks. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.
Newcomers’ class
St. Therese Catholic Church is offering to all women a 10 week Just Moved – Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.
For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.
Free breakfast
The Rocky Mount Church Men of the Rock will be relaunching its free community breakfast Oct. 2. They will serve from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Included in the meal will be pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The breakfast will be offered every first Saturday of the month.
Pecan sale
The Women’s Ministries of First ARP Church Statesville is having its annual pecan sale. Pecan halves and pieces are available for $12 per bag. Also available will be milk chocolate, dark chocolate and pecan caramel cluster gift bags for $9 per bag. All proceeds will support ministries in Statesville.
Preorders will be taken Oct. 1-31. To preorder, call the church at 704-872-6539 by Oct. 31. All orders can be picked up beginning Nov. 6 at First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville. Pecan orders of more than $50 can be delivered.
Grief workshop
Those who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19 are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101 — a time of sharing with others who are on a similar journey. This free, in person workshop will be Oct. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton. Registration is required, and safety protocols will be in place. Participants will be required to wear a mask during the workshop. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Golf tournament
The Fore! Child Abuse Prevention golf tournament is being planned for Oct. 11 at Trump National Golf Club, Mooresville, with proceeds to benefit Pharos Parenting in Statesville. Play as individual or in teams of four. Individuals will be added to make teams of four in Captains Choice.
Sponsorships and registrations for the tournament are open. Visit pharosparenting.org/fore-golf-tournament to register or for more information.
Project Linus
Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly, no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in the community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a recent grant from Walmart. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.