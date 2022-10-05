Community notes

Yard sale

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., will be sponsoring a yard sale Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church’s family life center. The sale is planned to benefit a new preschool that is being started by the church.

Barbecue set

Fieldstone Presbyterian, 804 Fieldstone Road, will have its annual barbecue Oct. 15 beginning at 11 a.m. For more than 40 years, Fieldstone has donated all profits from the event to local charities, giving back to the community. Pick up and dine in will be available this year.

Senior center event

The South Iredell Senior Center will begin planning for its Santa’s Gift Shop and is calling all Santa’s elves to come to the Mooresville center, 202 N. Church St., Oct. 7 and 28 from 10 a.m. to noon to help get ready for the sale.

Blood drive

The Knights of Columbus blood drive, conducted by the Red Cross, is Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road.

The Red Cross will conduct the drive in accordance with its COVID-19 safety guidelines. Each donor will receive a $5 e-Gift card via email to a merchant of their choice and a Red Cross T-shirt.

Sign up on-line at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ST%20THERESE.