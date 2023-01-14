Community notes

Pancake breakfast

The Men of the Rock at Rocky Mount Church will host its next free community pancake breakfast Feb. 4. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru-only event will be Feb. 3 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw/applesauce, roll and homemade pound cake and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult and $5 for child or small plates. Extra desserts are $3 each.

Spaghetti dinner

Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked spaghetti dinner Jan. 20 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert to go along with the baked spaghetti. Eat in or take out will both be available.

These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.

Services

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering The Net worship service for those with disabilities in the fellowship hall on Mondays at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Bible study

Wednesday Bible Study at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, has resumed and meets at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to follow.

AARP tax prep

The South Iredell Senior Center is scheduling free tax appointments for seniors and low-income individuals at the center, 202 N. Church St.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with an AARP tax aide, call 704-662-3337 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning in February.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Jan. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carry out and dine in. Cost is $10 per plate, which, along with the spaghetti, will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available, meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

Art lecture series

Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures through April. Lectures are Sunday afternoons for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., and are provided by experienced art instructors. The first lecture, entitled, The Selection Process of a Juried Exhibit with Marisa Pascucci, will be Jan. 22 from 2-3 p.m. Take a gallery tour with Marisa Pascucci as she shares a behind-the-scenes perspective on being an exhibit juror for the 10th anniversary Winter Juried Exhibit. Pascucci will explain the selection process of a juried exhibition and will share commentary about the pieces in this show. Question and answer will follow. Discover more at mooresvillearts.org/art-lectures.

Meet and greet

The North Mecklenburg Community Chorus is calling all voices. The chorus will be having a Meet, Greet & Sing Jan. 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville.

Attendees can meet other singers and the director and learn what’s in store for their spring show. No audition is needed. All are welcome.

To learn more about the group and its 2023 season, visit www.nmccsings.com or email info@nmccsings.org.