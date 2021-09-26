Community notes

Free breakfast
The Rocky Mount Church Men of the Rock will be relaunching its free community breakfast Oct. 2. They will serve from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Included in the meal will be pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The breakfast will be offered every first Saturday of the month.
Golf tournament
The Fore! Child Abuse Prevention golf tournament is being planned for Oct. 11 at Trump National Golf Club, Mooresville, with proceeds to benefit Pharos Parenting in Statesville. Play as individual or in teams or four. Individuals will be added to make teams of four in Captains Choice.
Sponsorships and registrations for the tournament are open. Visit pharosparenting.org/fore-golf-tournament to register or for more information.
Pork barbecue
Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, will be having its annual pork barbecue Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event offering plates for $10 each. In addition to the barbecue, plates will include slaw, sweet potatoes, pickles, roll and cake. The church has been hosting a barbecue for more than 60 years.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event. Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5. These will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. The group meets at the church and will meet for nine weeks. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.
Project Linus
Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly, no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in the community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a recent grant from Walmart. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.
Church services
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering an evening service every Monday at 6 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. All are welcome to attend.
A Bible study will be conducted at the church each Tuesday at 10 a.m. with lunch to follow.
Blood drive
The Knights of Columbus will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Parish Life Center at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The Red Cross will be conducting the drive in accordance with their COVID-19 safety guidelines. All donors are required to wear masks. Sign-ups can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/STCCBloodDrive.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Wobbly Butt Tap House & Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Admission is free and includes DJ, music videos and a lesson. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Masks are welcome. Sanitizers will be offered. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.