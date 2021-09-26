Community notes

Free breakfast

The Rocky Mount Church Men of the Rock will be relaunching its free community breakfast Oct. 2. They will serve from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Included in the meal will be pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The breakfast will be offered every first Saturday of the month.

Golf tournament

The Fore! Child Abuse Prevention golf tournament is being planned for Oct. 11 at Trump National Golf Club, Mooresville, with proceeds to benefit Pharos Parenting in Statesville. Play as individual or in teams or four. Individuals will be added to make teams of four in Captains Choice.

Sponsorships and registrations for the tournament are open. Visit pharosparenting.org/fore-golf-tournament to register or for more information.

Pork barbecue

Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, will be having its annual pork barbecue Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event offering plates for $10 each. In addition to the barbecue, plates will include slaw, sweet potatoes, pickles, roll and cake. The church has been hosting a barbecue for more than 60 years.

Chicken and dumplings