Community notes

Meet and greet

Fifth Street Ministries will be sponsoring a meet and greet event Nov. 3 from 6-8 p.m. in downtown Mooresville at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St. This No Ask event will provide the community an opportunity to learn more about the services that they offer in Iredell County. The evening will include a brief program telling what they do as well as offering different stations where those in attendance can receive information about each program and the chance to ask questions.

Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served during the evening. Those wishing to attend must RSVP by Oct. 13 to Freeze by emailing her at afreeze@fifthstreetministries.com or calling 704-872-4045, ext. 205.

Senior center events

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Center Street, Mooresville, will be hosting multiple events for the season. On Oct. 25 at noon, they will have a Halloween Trivia Social featuring Halloween trivia, prizes and snacks. On Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. they will have a Chefs for Seniors event providing nutrition information, food trivia and the opportunity to receive some recipes. Snacks will be provided as well. RSVP to 704-662-3337.

St. Alban’s concert

On Oct 23 at 3 p.m., Music at St. Alban’s will be launching the season with a concert by the Charlton Singleton Jazz Quartet. Singleton, trumpeter, composer, arranger and bandleader, leads ensembles of various sizes and has performed throughout the U.S. and in European countries.

The program will be preceded by a youth concert at 2:20 p.m. and followed by a meet-the-artists reception. The concert, performed at St. Alban’s, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, also will be available via live streaming. For information about that option and latest COVID-19 protocols, visit the series’ website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Spaghetti dinner

Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked-spaghetti dinner Oct. 21 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert. Eat in or take out will be available. These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.

Barbecue planned

Fieldstone Presbyterian, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be having its annual barbecue Oct. 15 beginning at 11 a.m. For more than 40 years, Fieldstone has donated all profits from the event to local charities, giving back to the community. Pick up and dine in will be available this year.

Concert planned

Matt Rogers will be in concert at Shug’s at Brooklyn Square South, 209 S. Lee St., Salisbury Oct. 13. Rogers is an energetic performer with a fiery country voice that is equally at home in the writer’s room. An award-winning writer whose songs have earned recognition from “American Songwriter,” NSAI, CMT, and more, Rogers signed with Nashville’s Vere Music in 2021. His video for “Billboard” has surpassed 400,000 views with his other videos climbing as well. Rogers still maintains an extensive tour schedule playing venues across the country and sharing the stage with some of country music’s hottest names.

Blood drive

The Knights of Columbus blood drive, conducted by the Red Cross, is planned for Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville.

Red Cross will conduct the drive-in accordance with their COVID-19 safety guidelines. Each donor will receive a $5 e-Gift card via email to a merchant of their choice and a Red Cross T-shirt.

Sign up online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ST%20THERESE.