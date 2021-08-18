Community notes

Book release party

Claire Vanhoy Kohler is debuting her first novel entitled “The Secret of Drulea Cottage.” The first in her Betwixt the Sea and Shore series is available on Amazon. A book release party is planned for Aug. 21 from 3-5 p.m. at Urban Grind Roaster, 239 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, and all are invited attend. Signed copies of the book will be available at the party.

Kohler grew up in Mooresville, graduating from Mooresville High School and currently lives in Statesville with her husband and two children.

Blood drives

Peace Heating and Air Conditioning, 131 Overhill Drive, #110, Mooresville, will be hosting a blood drive Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donors will receive a OneBlood towel and a $20 eGift Card to Peace Heating and Air Conditioning, as well as a wellness checkup that includes blood pressure, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a Nest Learning Thermostat. For more information, check out their event listing on Google My Business at https://posts.gle/envuJM or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PeaceHeatingAndAirConditioning/.

