Community notes

Book release party
Claire Vanhoy Kohler is debuting her first novel entitled “The Secret of Drulea Cottage.” The first in her Betwixt the Sea and Shore series is available on Amazon. A book release party is planned for Aug. 21 from 3-5 p.m. at Urban Grind Roaster, 239 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, and all are invited attend. Signed copies of the book will be available at the party.
Kohler grew up in Mooresville, graduating from Mooresville High School and currently lives in Statesville with her husband and two children.
Blood drives
Peace Heating and Air Conditioning, 131 Overhill Drive, #110, Mooresville, will be hosting a blood drive Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donors will receive a OneBlood towel and a $20 eGift Card to Peace Heating and Air Conditioning, as well as a wellness checkup that includes blood pressure, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a Nest Learning Thermostat. For more information, check out their event listing on Google My Business at https://posts.gle/envuJM or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PeaceHeatingAndAirConditioning/.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross in their mobile unit Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside the Medical Pavilion at Lake Norman, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. The American Red Cross is always in need of blood, and the community is encouraged to participate. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC.”
Handbell auditions
The Bells of Lake Norman is inviting those interested to audition for its news season of ringing. Auditions will be held Aug. 24 at Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville at 6:30 p.m. For additional information, contact bellsoflakenorman@gmail.com.
Weight loss seminar
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options,” led by Ryan Heider, M.D., the center’s medical director.
The online virtual seminar will be offered Aug. 23, also at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville. A question and answer period will follow.