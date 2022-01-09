Community notes

Auditions set
The Bells of Lake Norman, a community hand bell ensemble, is searching for experienced ringers and will be holding open auditions Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road. Contact bellsoflakenorman@gmail.com for additional information.
Spaghetti dinner
Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked spaghetti dinner Jan. 21 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert to go along with the baked spaghetti. Eat-in or takeout will both be available. These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.
Weight loss seminars
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The first in-person seminar will be Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300. Ryan Heider, M.D., the center’s medical director, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures with a question and answer period to follow.
If unable to attend, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout the year or view a prerecorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).
Concert set
Music at St. Alban’s will live stream a concert entitled “Voilá Viola” at 3 p.m. Jan. 16 by the highly acclaimed Duo Amabile. Performing on piano and viola, Katya and Matvey Lapin will present compositions by J. S. Bach, Robert Fuchs, and Franz Schubert.
Because of the COVID surge, this concert will have no live audience, but will be streamed live at no charge. For information about accessing the streamed event, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during January. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed on your class date.
For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. If you have any questions about the class, email: amy_cunningham@lnrmc.com.
Events are:
Tour of The Storks’ Landing Maternity Center. A virtual interactive tour is Jan. 24 from 6-7 p.m. and involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. It is free to prospective and expectant parents.
Breastfeeding class will be Jan. 11 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
Infant/child CPR class is planned for Jan. 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Childbirth education class will be held in two parts. The classes are Jan. 19 and 26 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.