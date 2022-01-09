Community notes

Auditions set

The Bells of Lake Norman, a community hand bell ensemble, is searching for experienced ringers and will be holding open auditions Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road. Contact bellsoflakenorman@gmail.com for additional information.

Spaghetti dinner

Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked spaghetti dinner Jan. 21 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert to go along with the baked spaghetti. Eat-in or takeout will both be available. These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.

Weight loss seminars

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The first in-person seminar will be Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300. Ryan Heider, M.D., the center’s medical director, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures with a question and answer period to follow.