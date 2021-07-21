Community notes

Classes offered
The South Iredell Senior Center will be offering free chair strength and balance classes beginning Aug. 2 from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. at the center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. This low intensity chair class is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. An RSVP is required by calling 704-662-3337.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, July 25, Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Brewery, Victory Lanes and Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Cost is $10 per person – DJ music videos and lesson. Private lessons are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Salsa, merengue, bachata and the hustle will be offered. Parents, you are encouraged to bring your children for bowling, game room and eats while having fun Latin dancing. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.
Blood drive
Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 West N.C. 152, Mooresville, will host a community American Red Cross blood drive July 29. The event will be held in the church’s family life center from 2-6:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter ProspectPresbyterianChurch or call 704-664-1514. If you want save up to 15 minutes in the donation process, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your predonation reading and health history questions on that date.
Volunteers needed
Registration opens Aug. 1 for Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont by visiting https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/GOTR-GP-F21-Registration. In-person teams will be available for third through eighth grades. The list of teams for fall 2021 is always being updated on the website and can be viewed at Our Locations/GOTR Greater Piedmont.
Interested in coaching? Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is in need and are looking for volunteer coaches. Coaches do not need to be runners! For more information or questions, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.
Parking lot bazaar
There is still time to participate in the parking lot bazaar sponsored by The Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church. The event will be July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. Vendor spaces are available for those wanting to participate, and must be purchased by July 29. To purchase spaces, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or contact at dauten@sainttherese.net. Little Way Preschool will be selling concessions. For more information about the event, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser.