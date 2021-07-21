Community notes

Volunteers needed

Registration opens Aug. 1 for Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont by visiting https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/GOTR-GP-F21-Registration. In-person teams will be available for third through eighth grades. The list of teams for fall 2021 is always being updated on the website and can be viewed at Our Locations/GOTR Greater Piedmont.

Interested in coaching? Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is in need and are looking for volunteer coaches. Coaches do not need to be runners! For more information or questions, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.

Parking lot bazaar

There is still time to participate in the parking lot bazaar sponsored by The Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church. The event will be July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. Vendor spaces are available for those wanting to participate, and must be purchased by July 29. To purchase spaces, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or contact at dauten@sainttherese.net. Little Way Preschool will be selling concessions. For more information about the event, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser.