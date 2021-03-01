Community notes

Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner March 5 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event.
Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
Preschool
Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church is enrolling students for the 2021-22 school year. Classes available are two-year-old, three-year-old and pre-K.
To register, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool or call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305.
Friday fish dinners
The Knights of Columbus Local Council 7406 traditionally holds Friday fish dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. Due to COVID, the council has teamed up with Showmars in Mooresville to support the LAMB Program (Least Among My Brethren), which helps people with intellectual disabilities.
For every person who mentions LAMB when buying a Friday fish dinner or any other food item on the menu at the Showmars Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, during Lent, the restaurant will donate a portion of the sale to this worthy cause. Call 704-662-3383 and be sure to mention the purchase is to support LAMB.
The remaining dates for the Friday Fish Dinners helping to benefit LAMB include March 5, 12, 19 and 26 and April 2. Details about LAMB: visit https://www.lambnc.org/.
Community challenge
To help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, the club is asking participants to perform any community service infusing the number ‘30’ between now and March 21 and then share your photographs on the club’s social media which includes, Facebook, Mooresvillelknexchangeclub; Instagram, mvlknexchangeclub; or LinkedIn, mvlknexchangeclub, and post to hashtag #beworthyforthirty.
The challenge, “Be Worthy For Thirty,” could include ideas such as creating 30 care packages for the homeless, donating 30 cans of food, reading to a child for 30 minutes, donating $30 to a charity, volunteering 30 minutes of your time, sending 30 cards to veterans, planting 30 flowers for a neighbor or performing 30 small acts of kindness, or choose one of your own.
Virtual
‘mourning’ coffee group set
Grief can be a lonely experience. Grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good ‘Mourning’ Coffee Group, a virtual and informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.
This online group meets every third Friday via Zoom from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201, to register.