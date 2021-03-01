Community notes

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner March 5 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event.

Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.

For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.

Preschool

Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church is enrolling students for the 2021-22 school year. Classes available are two-year-old, three-year-old and pre-K.

To register, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool or call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305.

Friday fish dinners

The Knights of Columbus Local Council 7406 traditionally holds Friday fish dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. Due to COVID, the council has teamed up with Showmars in Mooresville to support the LAMB Program (Least Among My Brethren), which helps people with intellectual disabilities.