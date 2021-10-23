Community notes

For additional information, visit www.LKNStudioTour.com.

Support group

Join Carolina Caring on Oct. 27 from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. The virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Pecan sale

The Women’s Ministries of First ARP Church Statesville is having its annual pecan sale. Pecan halves and pieces are available for $12 per bag. Also available will be milk chocolate, dark chocolate and pecan caramel cluster gift bags for $9 per bag. All proceeds will support ministries in Statesville.

Preorders will be taken through Oct. 31. To preorder, call the church at 704-872-6539 by Oct. 31. All orders can be picked up beginning Nov. 6 at First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville. Pecan orders of more than $50 can be delivered.

Tour planned

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a virtual interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. Scheduled for Oct. 25 at noon, it is free to prospective and expectant parents. The tour is held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Registration is required, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link. For more information or to register, visit LRNMC.com and click Events. If the tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.