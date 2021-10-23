Community notes

Revival and prayer day
Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church (USA), 336 N. Broad St., Mooresville, will be conducting a two-day revival Oct. 25 and 26. Praise and worship will begin at 6:45 p.m. with the service starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Jeffery Wallace of Living Water Ministry in Troutman.
The church will also be sponsoring a Community Prayer Day on Oct. 30 beginning at noon. All are invited to join at the town hall lawn, 413 N. Main St., Mooresville.
Spaghetti supper
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, is having its spaghetti supper Oct. 29 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this drive-thru only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.
Artists’ Studio Tour
The Lakeside Artists Studio Tour will be held Oct. 29-31 with new artists, new locations and new sponsors at this year’s tour. Those participating can meet 16 talented artists and learn about their inspiration, process and materials, as well as have the opportunity to see beautiful, original, one-of-a-kind artwork.
The tour will visit five locations along Brawley School Road in Mooresville. Tours times are Oct. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. Signs will be posted, and postcards showing addresses and maps will be available at the various sponsors and studio locations.
For additional information, visit www.LKNStudioTour.com.
Support group
Join Carolina Caring on Oct. 27 from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. The virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Pecan sale
The Women’s Ministries of First ARP Church Statesville is having its annual pecan sale. Pecan halves and pieces are available for $12 per bag. Also available will be milk chocolate, dark chocolate and pecan caramel cluster gift bags for $9 per bag. All proceeds will support ministries in Statesville.
Preorders will be taken through Oct. 31. To preorder, call the church at 704-872-6539 by Oct. 31. All orders can be picked up beginning Nov. 6 at First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville. Pecan orders of more than $50 can be delivered.
Tour planned
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a virtual interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. Scheduled for Oct. 25 at noon, it is free to prospective and expectant parents. The tour is held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Registration is required, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link. For more information or to register, visit LRNMC.com and click Events. If the tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.