Community notes

Bible study
First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville, will be hosting a Bible study, “Christianity Explored Series,” on Sundays, Oct. 3 through Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. Child care will be available, and light refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending are asked to call the church office and register at 704-872-6539 to ensure a copy of the book as well as for those who need child care.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event. Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5. Plates will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. The group began meeting Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the church and will continue for nine weeks. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.
Pecan sale
The Women’s Ministries of First ARP Church Statesville is having its annual pecan sale. Pecan halves and pieces are available for $12 per bag. Also available will be milk chocolate, dark chocolate and pecan caramel cluster gift bags for $9 per bag. All proceeds will support ministries in Statesville.
Preorders will be taken through Oct. 31. To preorder, call the church at 704-872-6539 by Oct. 31. All orders can be picked up beginning Nov. 6 at First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville. Pecan orders of more than $50 can be delivered.
Grief workshop
Those who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19 are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101 — a time of sharing with others who are on a similar journey. This free, in person workshop will be Oct. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton. Registration is required, and safety protocols will be in place. Participants will be required to wear a mask during the workshop. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Golf tournament
The Fore! Child Abuse Prevention Golf Tournament is being planned for Oct. 11 at Trump National Golf Club, Mooresville, with proceeds to benefit Pharos Parenting in Statesville. Play as an individual or in teams of four. Individuals will be added to make teams of four in Captains Choice.
Sponsorships and registrations for the tournament are open. Visit pharosparenting.org/fore-golf-tournament to register or for more information.
Project Linus
Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly, no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in the community. The fleece will be provided free of charge thanks to a recent grant from Walmart. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.
Blood drive
The Knights of Columbus will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Parish Life Center at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville
The Red Cross will be conducting the drive in accordance with their COVID-19 safety guidelines. All donors are required to wear masks. Sign-ups can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/STCCBloodDrive.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 3 and 19, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Tap House & Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Admission is free — DJ music videos and lesson. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Masks are welcome. Sanitizers will be offered. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.