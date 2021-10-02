Community notes

Pecan sale

The Women’s Ministries of First ARP Church Statesville is having its annual pecan sale. Pecan halves and pieces are available for $12 per bag. Also available will be milk chocolate, dark chocolate and pecan caramel cluster gift bags for $9 per bag. All proceeds will support ministries in Statesville.

Preorders will be taken through Oct. 31. To preorder, call the church at 704-872-6539 by Oct. 31. All orders can be picked up beginning Nov. 6 at First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville. Pecan orders of more than $50 can be delivered.

Grief workshop

Those who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19 are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101 — a time of sharing with others who are on a similar journey. This free, in person workshop will be Oct. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton. Registration is required, and safety protocols will be in place. Participants will be required to wear a mask during the workshop. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Golf tournament