Community notes

Bible studies

All women, don't miss out. Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, in Mooresville is offering Bible studies beginning Sept. 14. Coffee and breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall and classes start at 10 a.m.

Studies will include: Agents of Babylon, Jesus In Me, Wrestling Hurricanes and John 1-12. For more information and to register, go to willchapumc.org/register.

Heritage Day

Fair View Church, 1430 Mecklenburg Highway, invites the community to join their Heritage Day Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Jessica Terrell. Otho Davis, one of the church’s longest serving members, will share. Members with 50 and 75-plus years of service will be recognized, and those who passed in the past year will be honored.

All are invited to stay for lunch at the church's pavilion. Bring a chair. Box lunches including drink and dessert will be provided, and the meal will be served at 11:30 a.m.

You can attend in person or online. The service is live streamed on the church’s web site at www.fairviewumc.org and also on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FVUMC.MtMourne.

Dove House celebration

All are invited to celebrate 20 years of the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, 2407 Simonton Road, Statesville on Sept. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. featuring an afternoon of music and entertainment by The Buffu’gees, street performers and dance groups

Music and entertainment will kick off the special event with a welcome and brief program planned for 1:15 p.m. after which the entertainment will continue. Tours of the Dove House, along with an historical video, will start at 2 p.m. Food trucks will be there providing attendees an opportunity to purchase a meal if they wish.

Family reunion

The 67th Isenhour family reunion will be Sept. 18 from 1-3 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First Wesleyan Church, 301 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Bring your favorite food/dessert dishes to share along with photos. For additional information, contact Alisa Gibson at Adgibson18@aol.com.

Weight loss seminars

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The first in-person seminar will be Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will lead the program and a question and answer period will follow. Details and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com, or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

Golf tournament

The 9th annual Williamson’s Chapel UMM's golf tournament will be Sept. 23 with check in time at 10 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It will be at Mooresville's Mallard Head Country, 185 Mallard Way. In the event of rain, the tournament will be held Sept. 30.

Cost is $75 per person for the four-person team captain’s choice format. A portion of the proceeds will go to support Williamson’s Chapel UMM Missions including FeedNC, CareNet Counseling, Boy Scouts and more.

Hole sponsors are being sought at a cost of $100 each.

For details or to sign up, visit willchapumc/org/umm.org/umm and click on community groups. For those wishing to sign up click on the sign-up sheet on the website and complete the form. Make checks payable to WCUMC UMM, c/o Michael Brotherton, 575 Brawley School Road Mooresville, NC 28117.

Concert planned

Heartland Baroque has released a new CD and will be presenting a special concert and reception to celebrate afterward. The concert, set for Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., will be at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson. Tickets, $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students, will be available both at the door and online at httpswwwheartlandbaroqueorg.ticketleap.com/wildgiants/.

Music from Heartland Baroque’s new CD “The Benevolent Monarch” will be included, and copies will be available for purchase.

Chicken and dumpling

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be Sept. 9 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, roll and homemade pound cake (various flavors) and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult or large and $5 for child or small plates. Extra desserts will be $3 each.