Community notes

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are hosting a free, virtual (online) seminar, “Cardiac Rehab, Regaining Your Strength and Reducing Your Risk,” in recognition and promotion of Heart Health Month Awareness.

The presentation is Feb. 18 at noon and will be presented by Jennifer Varnum, PT, DPT, Cert DN, director of rehabilitation services at Davis Regional Medical Center.

For more information and to register, visit the Events tab at DavisRegional.com or LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

Jazz concert

Music at St. Alban’s and Gethsemane Baptist Church will be partnering to sponsor a free jazz concert at Gethsemane, 565 Jetton St., Davidson on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. The Noel Freidline Trio, Zack Page and Rick Dior, both on drums, and Noel Freidline, on piano, will be performing, All attending this live concert are expected to wear masks and social distance to the extent possible. Information about any changes to these plans will be available at M@SA’s website, www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Quartet concert