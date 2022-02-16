Community notes

Felicity Manor kickoff
A community kickoff for Felicity Manor, a future residential care facility for widows, will be Feb. 24 at First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. The drop-in event will be from 2-4 p.m. No reservations are necessary.
Jill Lowe, founder, shared on the manor’s Facebook page that they are “excited to formally introduce ourselves to the Mooresville community and share more about the vision of Felicity Manor.”
All are invited to attend and are encouraged to drop by.
Brass Quintet concert
Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting a concert Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, featuring the Charlotte Brass Quintet. A youth concert will begin the afternoon’s musical event starting at 2:20 p.m., and the evening will close with a meet-the-artists reception.
M@SA expects attendees to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask and sign a roster for contact tracing. Music lovers may choose to hear the concert via live streaming. Information about the streaming option and COVID protocols is available at M@SA’s website www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.
Cardiac rehab seminar
Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are hosting a free, virtual (online) seminar, “Cardiac Rehab, Regaining Your Strength and Reducing Your Risk,” in recognition and promotion of Heart Health Month Awareness.
The presentation is Feb. 18 at noon and will be presented by Jennifer Varnum, PT, DPT, Cert DN, director of rehabilitation services at Davis Regional Medical Center.
For more information and to register, visit the Events tab at DavisRegional.com or LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.
Jazz concert
Music at St. Alban’s and Gethsemane Baptist Church will be partnering to sponsor a free jazz concert at Gethsemane, 565 Jetton St., Davidson on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. The Noel Freidline Trio, Zack Page and Rick Dior, both on drums, and Noel Freidline, on piano, will be performing, All attending this live concert are expected to wear masks and social distance to the extent possible. Information about any changes to these plans will be available at M@SA’s website, www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.
Quartet concert
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will present The Ron Brendle Quartet in concert. Scheduled for Feb. 20 at 7 p.m., the program will feature a mixture of contemporary and original jazz music. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 per person, $25 per couple and $10 for student.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-5659.
Tour planned
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an on demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. Registration is required, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.
For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. For additional questions about the classes or tours, email amy_cunningham@lrnmc.com.
Tax appointments
The South Iredell Senior Center has started taking tax appointments. AARP will be at the center Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The center is at 202 N. Church St., and the phone number is 704-662-3337.