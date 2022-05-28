Community notes

Pancake breakfast

The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community breakfast June 4. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are an ongoing event held each Friday, are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will be available both dine-in and carryout. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., continues to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Joint pain treatment

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in June, “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for June 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

Heart disease seminar

Davis Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar May 31, “Women and Heart Disease,” featuring Jessica Prevette, MSN, FNP-C, as presenter. The virtual seminar is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Visit the Events tab at DavisRegional.com for details and to register online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.