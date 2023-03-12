Volunteers needed

Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly, no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in our community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a generous donation. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.

Health Fair and Expo

The annual health fair and wellness expo is coming March 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charles Mack Citizen Center. There will be lots taking place at the event, including health screenings, a blood drive, vendors and more.

Support groups

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts two monthly support groups that meeting the third Wednesday of every month in the hospital’s classrooms A and B. Both meet March 15, with the cancer support group meeting at 11:45 a.m. and the multiple myeloma group meeting from 6-8 p.m. Both groups are open to everyone, and registration is not required.

For more information about each, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events or call Mitzie McCurdy, director of Community Outreach, at 704-660-4859 or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Tribute concert

A special concert is coming to Mooresville featuring Stephen Freeman as Elvis with the Echoes of A Legend Show Band presented by “The King sponsor” Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Heritage House and Pet Pilgrimage. The concert will be held April 16 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the show beginning at 4 p.m.

The special event is a tribute concert in memory of Dandy Don Parker, who died in 2022, with all proceeds going to benefit Felicity Manor, a 501©(3) nonprofit which supports widows and widowers in Mooresville.

Tickets are on sale at Felicity Manor’s website, with VIP tickets also available which includes a preshow meet and greet with the artist and exclusive front-rows seating. Visit www.felicitymanor.com for tickets.

Music at St. Alban’s

The Helios Trio, a dynamic ensemble composed of pianist Chi-Chen Wu, violinist John Fadial and cellist Beth Vanderborgh, will present the March concert for Music at St. Alban’s (M@SA).

Scheduled for March 19 at 3 p.m., the concert will be held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, and will be preceded by a youth concert at 2:20 p.m.

The concert will be available via live streaming. For information about that option, tickets and latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

AARP tax prep

The South Iredell Senior Center is scheduling free tax appointments for seniors and low-income individuals at the center, 202 N. Church St. For more information or to schedule an appointment with an AARP tax aide, call 704-662-3337 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.